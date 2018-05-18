NJ needs Memorial Day event information

The News Journal will publish information about upcoming Memorial Day ceremonies and events that will be held around the county in various cemeteries.

The News Journal asks that someone connected to each event submit the basic information to the NJ so readers can know the times, date and place of a particular event. Submitted information can also include the names of speakers and participants, musical presenters, and other details planned for the occasion.

Please submit the information by noon Monday, May 21 to the email address info@wnewsj.com . This is the preferred form of contact. (Please do not submit the information via the NJ’s website.)

For those without access to email, please phone in the information to 937-382-2574 and ask for the newsroom.