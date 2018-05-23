SSCC healthcare programs celebrate graduation

Graduates of Southern State Community College’s medical assisting and allied health programs were honored April 25 at a Graduate Tea.

Graduates from the medical assisting, phlebotomy technician and billing and coding specialist programs attended.

Clinton County graduates include:

The 2018 Medical Assisting graduating class: Brelee Arehart of Wilmington, Denise Cox of Sabina, Lauren Lechuga Ramirez of Sabina, and Sarah Zindorf of Clarksville.

The 2018 Phlebotomy Technician graduating class: Brelee Arehart of Wilmington, Caitlin Boys of Wilmington, Denise Cox of Sabina, Lauren Lechuga Ramirez of Sabina, and Brandi Loury of New Vienna.

To learn more about the medical assisting and allied health programs at Southern State Community College, contact Rhonda Davis at 1-800-628-7722, ext. 2639, email rdavis@sscc.edu or Stephanie Roush at 1-800-628-7722, ext. 2739, email sroush8@sscc.edu. Information can also be found at www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/health-sciences.shtml.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_image002.jpg Courtesy photos http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_image004.jpg Courtesy photos