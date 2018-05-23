EC students show creativity

East Clinton High and Middle School students hosted their annual art show at the Lightner House in Sabina this year, in conjunction with an art walk encouraging patrons to enjoy the new artwork hanging in town.
Students in Ms. Kasberg’s and Mr. Ramsay’s art classes, with support from the Sabina Lions Club, created several large paintings and sculptures to hang permanently in a few of the shop windows on Howard and Elm streets in Sabina.
High school students also completed a large mural on the side of the Kessler building in Sabina.
Funding for these projects was provided by the Sabina Lions Club.
“Susan Kempner from the Lions Club approached us last year about this project, and we were happy to take it on,” said Ms. Kasberg of East Clinton High School. “Students designed and created all of the pieces that are hanging in Sabina. It’s a great way to beautify the community and get students’ artwork out into the public.”
Art Show winners are:
High school categories
Best of Show: Kaylee Rider — Kraken (ceramics)
Drawing: 1st, Mackenzie Shoemaker, Onix; 2nd, Alex Turner, Hummingbird; 3rd, Makenzie Weiner, Cherry Bend
Painting: 1st, Alex Hughes, Lips; 2nd, Autumn Berry, Catching Fireflies; 3rd, Tiffanni Bailey, Desert Flower
Ceramics: 1st, Kaylee Rider, Blowfish; 2nd, Kaylee Rider, Tiki Tom; 3rd, Charles Florea, Hydodipped Vase
Photography: 1st, Kaylee Rider, Dragonfly; 2nd, Tabitha Vance, Innocence; 3rd, Brehona Davis, The Good Moments
Mixed Media: 1st, Haven Bosier, Crayon Inspiration; 2nd, Jestiny Hughes, Untitled; 3rd, Alex Hughes, Skull
People’s Choice Awards
High School Winner: Bryston Lieurance, Cheesin’ (Drawing)
Middle School Winner: Regan Watkins, Wall Sina Goodbye (Drawing)
Middle school categories
Best of Show: Reagan Watkins (7), Wall Sina Goodbye (Drawing – Micrography — Words)
Drawing: 1st, Reagan Watkins (7), Beyond the Boundary; 2nd, Kaylyn Deaton (6), Hillside Farm; 3rd, Carah Anteck (8), The Grinch
Mixed Media (2D/3D): 1st, Lane Baker (8), Artificial Intelligence (Cut Paper Portrait); 2nd, Carah Anteck, Erin Kratzer, Paige Harrell (8), Lion Cub (Cut Paper Portrait); 3rd, Michael Horn (8), A Place to Just “Be” (Cut Paper Portrait)
Painting: 1st, Myah Anteck (8), Stillness at Sunset; 2nd, Sydney Bosier (7), My Starry Night; 3rd, Brady Gaddis & Bradly Simpson (7), Killing Joke
3D Sculpture: 1st, Katelin Faulkner (7), Abstract Flow; 2nd, Trenton Greene (7), A Tribute to the Cheeseburger; 3rd, Timmi Mahanes & Melanie Harner (7), Brassenia: A Tribute to Brass
Photography: 1st, Katie Carey (8), MS Memories Black & White Photography; 2nd, Paige Fetters (8), MS Memories Black & White Photography; 3rd, Josie Runk (8), MS Memories Black & White Photography.
