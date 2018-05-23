Rockin’ and readin’ this summer at library

WILMINGTON — “Libraries Rock” is the theme of Wilmington Public Library’s 2018 Summer Reading Program for young and old alike, from birth to adult.

There will be programs and prizes for all ages at Main Library and the Clinton-Massie Branch. Registration begins on Friday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at Main Library with a kick-off event — “Fantastic Beasts” by Raptor, Inc.

The program features live birds and beasts, and is your first chance to sign up for the library’s Summer Reading Program which ends on July 28.

For more information, call the library at 937-382-2417, or visit their website or Facebook page.

All programs are free of charge.

Staff is ready to rock and read this summer at the Wilmington Public Library and the Clinton-Massie Branch. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_library-rocks.jpeg Staff is ready to rock and read this summer at the Wilmington Public Library and the Clinton-Massie Branch. Courtesy photo