Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna, May 7. Follow-up. Four previous violations corrected. Bottom door and/or seal of reach-in cooler damaged (Frigidaire). Container storing clean ice cream scoops damaged/taped as repair. Trash receptacle for sanitary napkin disposal in women’s restroom missing lid. Kitchen exit door has holes/not sealed/cloth filling missing door knob area. Light bulbs above food prep/beverage area missing shields. Light nonworking in dry storage area.

Follow-up: June 4.

• Wilmington Middle School, 275 Thorne Ave., Wilmington, May 3. No employee at this facility has their Level 2 certification in food safety. Latch on the freezer with the new door is broken. Large accumulation of ice on boxes in freezer. Condensate line in freezer has large ice accumulation on it. Condensate lines in dry storage area are dripping water onto cans. Work tables have rusted shelves and are covered with paper. There is duct tape holding cove molding on orange wall in serving area. Floor between oven and stove was dirty. Floor under warewash machines were extremely dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. June 5.

• Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington, May 3. Rodent droppings along the wall in the dry storage. All facilities must be free from rodents. Please contact pest control operator to address problem. Floor under warewash machines are dirty. Broken floor tile by walk-in cooler. Broken floor tile under oven.

Latch on the freezer with the new door is broken. Large accumulation of ice on boxes in freezer. Condensate line in freezer has large ice accumulation on it. Condensate lines in dry storage area are dripping water onto cans. Work tables have rusted shelves and are covered with paper.

• The Diner, 149 W. Main St., New Vienna, May 4. Critical: Ribs 49°F, ground beef 42°F (2-door cooler next to hand sink), mac and cheese 52°F; mac and cheese 50°F (4-hour mark at server cooler). Gravy, tomatoes, lettuce, icing missing date marks. Pulled chicken, broth, etc. had incorrect date marks (January?).

Employee beverage without lid next to silverware. Fish breading debris on outside containers of chili and sloppy joes. Counter edge is not sealed near soda fountain.

• Holmes Elementary School, 1350 W. Truesdell, Wilmington, May 3. Broken table in cafeteria — must not be used until fixed. Work tables in kitchen, bottom shelves, paint is coming off. New lighting in walk-in cooler looks great.

• Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington, May 1. Critical; Hoses from soda machine are down in drain that is to be air gapped. Plumbing designed to be air gapped must be air gapped to ensure system is not contaminated by pipes backing up.

Randall pizza prep cooler had large amount of water standing in bottom of unit. Floors and walls by drive-thru were dirty and had food debris on them.

Follow-up: Approx. May 29.

• Papa John’s, 1561 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 1. Critical: There was a bottle of cleaner stored in kitchen area on bottom counter.

No one at facility has Level 2 certification in food safety.

Follow-up: Approx. May 20.

• Royalton Inn & Suites, 201 Carrie Drive, Wilmington, May 3. Freezer has temperature of 37°F; no foods are frozen, but they are cold. Refrigeration unit only had digital readout on outside of unit. There was juice leaking on inside of juice machine. Cereal on counter (spilled). Nno soap at the hand sink.

• Cluxton’s Dairy Bar, 267 W. Main St., New Vienna, May 7. Critical: Tartar sauce, chili sauce, etc. missing date mark.

Trays of tomato and onion stored under 3-sink.

• Kroger, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester, May 7. Follow-up #3. Observed minimal amount of trash on edge of drive/parking lot on east side. Continue to monitor premise and properly collect trash in appropriate trash receptacles as need. Thanks for cooperation.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 10. Follow-up. Met with manager regarding computer tracking system of pizza. Unable to get computer system to work so store has gone back to the racks with timers. Once computer training has taken place and facility is using computer, then new written procedures must be provided to Health District.

Follow-up: Approx. June 5.

