Boost your summer: Learn gardening or beekeeping at Chatfield’s St. Martin campus

ST. MARTIN — Everyone knows spending time outside is good for a person. Consider picking up a new hobby this summer, like beekeeping or gardening, or both.

Chatfield will be offering The Art of Gardening this summer. This class, taught by Faye Mahaffey will appeal to both first-time and seasoned gardeners.

This course will cover container planting, composting, raised bed gardens, maintaining and cleaning garden tools, and putting the garden “to bed” for the winter. Gardening for pollinators will also be discussed in the class.

The Art of Gardening will meet on Chatfield’s Brown County campus on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. for six weeks starting the first full week in June.

Some people take up beekeeping as a hobby, but others see it as a way to earn an extra income. Chatfield College will also be offering a beekeeping class, titled Pollinators & Bees, as part of its Summer Enrichment Program.

The class will be taught by Chris Dresel, president, and Gary Keuffer, coordinator of education, for the Brown County Beekeepers Association. The class will meet at Chatfield’s northern Brown County campus every Wednesday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. from June 6 through July 11.

Class participants will learn many beekeeping basics, including the requirements to start beekeeping, the importance of pollinators, the pros and cons of different beekeeping styles, how to maintain the hive, selecting the most beneficial plants, and how to get free bees by trapping and removing them from trees and structures.

The fee for each summer enrichment course at Chatfield is $40.

To register for one or both of those classes, or to view other enrichment classes available this summer, please visit www.chatfield.edu/summerenrichment or call 513-875-3344.