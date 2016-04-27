Chamber sets 2 open house events

Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for an open house as they welcome general surgeon Dr. Rachel Lovano to Surgical Associates of Southwest Ohio and the Clinton Memorial Hospital medical staff.

The open house will take place Wednesday, May 4 from 1-3 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Surgical Associates of Southwest Ohio is at 630 West Main St., Suite 304, Wilmington.

Dr. Lovano received her Doctor of Medicine degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies and completed her residency in general surgery at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey and at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio. She then went on to complete a fellowship at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston in Texas as part of their Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Texas Fellowship Consortium.

Prior to coming to CMH, Dr. Lovano was a general surgeon in San Antonio, Texas for VR Surgical Associates. She is a member of the American College of Surgeons, the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, and the Association of Women Surgeons, and specializes in general surgery and minimally invasive and robotic surgery.

Transformative Wellness

Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for an open house and ribbon-cutting celebrating the new location of Transformative Wellness, LLC. It takes place on Saturday, May 7 from noon to 2 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting at 12:30 p.m. Transformative Wellness is at 815 S.South St., Wilmington.

Transformative Wellness was founded on the principles of self-directed awareness and change, achieved through trust, respect, and openness. They believe these principles embody the concepts of consent and client-directed lifestyle change. Together, with those they serve, they will support proactive changes toward a healthy and whole individual, family unit and community. Transformative Wellness is comprised of three independent and equal co-owners.

Monica Hill is a master-trained counselor interested in spiritual, substance abuse, and school-based services. She received her Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling, specializing in mental health law and forensic counseling, and a second Master of Science in Criminal Justice. She has extensive experience working with adults and adolescents with mental health and addiction issues and her areas of specialty are addiction, behavioral health, and adolescent behavior.

Sharon Yockey graduated from Xavier University with a Master of Arts in Community and Agency Counseling. She is a master-trained counselor with 11 years of experience providing mental health, trauma-focused, grief and loss, addictions, and crisis services.

Tracy Hopkins has expertise in substance abuse prevention and treatment, public relations, training and compliance. She received her Master of Rehabilitation Counseling, specialized in Chemical Dependency. She is a Clinical Supervisor, Substance Abuse Professional (SAP) qualified through the Ohio Department of Transportation, and like her colleagues, a certified Thinking for a Change (T4C) Facilitator.

Lovano http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2016/04/web1_Lovano.jpg Lovano http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2016/04/web1_logo.jpg