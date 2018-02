Breya Hodge, the owner of Breya’s Old Fashioned Pantry, opened a new candy shop in her store on 112 S. Broadway St. in Blanchester on Tuesday. Hodge invites locals to come by and enjoy some sweet treats or a cup of coffee.

