Free networking BASH in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its first BASH (Business Associates Social Hour) 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 19. It will be held in the fellowship hall at the Church of Christ at 911 Cherry St. in Blanchester.

This free networking event will be an enjoyable opportunity for area business people to spotlight their business, while networking and socializing with fellow members and others in the business community.

Everyone is welcome to attend, not just chamber members, said Vice President Toni Barnes.

Bring your business cards and brochures to display on a “referral table.” Board member Lisa Beach said that there will be drawings for prizes, and that if anyone attending wants to also bring a prize, they are welcome to, and to be sure and put their business name on it for some extra name recognition.

President Mike Malott said there will be time for self introductions, card exchanges, networking and an opportunity to enjoy food and refreshments.

If at all possible, RSVP’s would be greatly appreciated, said board member Wendy Ogden West, so that the chamber may provide adequate food and refreshments. You can RSVP on the chamber website www.blanchesterchamber.com by going to the BASH page.

It is the chamber’s hopes that this will be the first of many BASH events to come.

