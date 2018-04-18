Realtors donate to homeless shelter

The Clinton County Homeless Shelter thanks the Clinton County Board of Realtors for organizing the 17th annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 25. The event is held at the Wilmington Friends Church the last Sunday of February each year. A special thank you to the local Walmart store for providing match funds for the event each year. Since 2002, the annual pancake breakfast has raised nearly $60,000 to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Board of Realtors members presented a check from donations received from the 2018 pancake breakfast to Denise Stryker, Executive Director of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Pictured are Martha Saylor, Denise Stryker, Steve Riehle, Brenda Barr, Robyn Clifton, Debbie and Raymond Sarkees and Robin Norman.

