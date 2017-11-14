All’s not well for many veterans

Veterans Day has become extra special to Americans.

We saw that Saturday and throughout the week as people went out of their way to thank military veterans for their service. Some folks even quietly paid the dinner bills of veterans at local restaurants.

Naturally, it makes one feel good to perform such gestures, as it should. But all is not well for many of those who have served our country. …

We’re talking about suicide and the ugly stigma that is attached to it.

With 2.8 million service members deployed since 2001, veterans and their families are facing unique challenges abroad and at home. As many as one-fifth of those who have served in the global war on terror have post-traumatic stress disorder, and approximately one in five have a traumatic brain injury.

The end result: Nearly 20 percent of all adult suicide deaths in the United States are by military veterans, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. …

It’s why suicide prevention efforts by people such as state Rep. Marlene Anielski of the Cleveland area are so important. …

Anielski is committed to putting together a comprehensive plan which features primary prevention, access to treatment, and post-intervention support. She helped get $2 million appropriated for suicide prevention efforts, including the expansion programs on college campuses.

People need to understand there is hope if they’ll only reach out for it.

It must be made clear that getting help for mental illness is a sign of strength, not weakness.

— The Lima News