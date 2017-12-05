Bill of Rights for all of us

In response to the Dec. 1 letter concerning the Wilmington School Board’s rejection of religious overtures in their curriculum:

America isn’t a theocracy; the beauty of the Bill of Rights’ Establishment Clause forbids religion in any publicly funded forum.

He asserts that the Ohio Dept. of Education “[C]annot change the importance of the Creator’s desired gender.” Of course not, because it’s not their business. The ODE cannot impose religion of any kind thanks to our nation’s Founding Fathers, who wisely penned the First Amendment.

“One male and one female is [how] life is created,” he states. I agree, but I’m surprised he has time to open a science textbook, what with his concern for the private doings of private citizens.

He also questions how teachers handle abortion. Sticking with social studies, he should refer to the Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling on Roe v. Wade, granting a woman bodily autonomy.

He bemoans the lack of God in public universities. There’s that pesky Establishment Clause again! If he wants to mix religious and secular education, may I suggest a Middle Eastern madrassah?

He seems saddened that America is not a thearchy, and so his convictions aren’t allowed in publicly funded schools. He and the NLC are also afforded rights under the Establishment Clause, and that’s worth celebrating — on their own time, on their own dime.

Laura Partlow

Blanchester