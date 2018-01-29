WHS bowlers stun No. 1 seed, host team at Cardinal Classic

CINCINNATI – Zach Zeckser had a 480 series and the Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished second Sunday in the inaugural Cardinal Classic at Colerain Bowl.

Zeckser had games of 244 and 236 to lead the Huricane into the final eight and head-to-head match play.

In match play, WHS faced No. 1 seed Oak Hills and came out on top with games of 226 and 268. In the 268 game, Wilmington had 11 strikes, failing only in the second frame to carry 10 pins.

“This should be a big confidence builder and momentum builder for us,” WHS coach Josh Fisher said. “Wi”th two seniors and three sophomores, that’s something to do with a field like that.”

The Highlanders are considered one of the favorites to win the Division I state championship, Fisher said.

In the final four, Wilmington faced host Colerain and defeated the Cardinals 224-171 and 196-178.

Then in the championship match, Wilmington was defeated by Beavercreek, 180-173 and 177-122.

“The lanes played pretty tight,” Fisher said. “We were in it until the 10th frame. We had an opportunity to win it, we just didn’t carry a shot. An unfortunate break probably cost us the match. That first game really sets the two in a best two of three.”

SUMMARY

January 28 2018

Cardinal Classic

@Colerain Bowl

Baker games

WHS-171, 194, 206, 155, 175, 176, 225, 151 (1453)

Individual games

Tristan Reiley 195, 191; Conner Mitchell 194, 220; Grant Pickard 228, 170; Zach Zeckser 244, 236; Elijah Martini 142, Zack Davis 169. TOTALS 1003, 986 (1989)

Match play

WHS vs Oak Hills

Wilmington 226-224, 268-214

WHS vs Colerain

Wilmington 224-171, 196-178

WHS vs Beavercreek

Beavercreek 173-180, 122-177

The Wilmington High School boys bowling team, runnersup in the Cardinal Classic bowling tournament at Colerain Bowl, from left to right, front row, Conner Mitchell, Zach Zeckser, Brayden Rhoads, Troy Moredock; middle row, coach Joe Gigandet, Elijah Martini, Grant Pickard, Zach Davis, coach Josh Fisher; back row, Tristan Reiley and coach Chris Reiley. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_BWL_wilb_cardinalclassic.jpg The Wilmington High School boys bowling team, runnersup in the Cardinal Classic bowling tournament at Colerain Bowl, from left to right, front row, Conner Mitchell, Zach Zeckser, Brayden Rhoads, Troy Moredock; middle row, coach Joe Gigandet, Elijah Martini, Grant Pickard, Zach Davis, coach Josh Fisher; back row, Tristan Reiley and coach Chris Reiley.