Wellman, Lamb lead CM bowlers over Goshen

WILMINGTON – Jacob Wellman and Adin Lamb had the hot hands Monday as Clinton-Massie defeated Goshen 2,367 to 2,077 in SBAAC American Division bowling action at Royal Z Lanes.

The Falcons are 7-2 in the conference with the win and the league tournament is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Royal Z Lanes.

Wellman had games of 203 and 227 to post a 430 series while Lamb had a single game of 227.

The Massie JV bowlers also participated with Hunter Broderick bowling 184, 191; Mitchell Lennon 155, 188; and Luke Campbell 147, 172.

SUMMARY

January 29 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Clinton-Massie 2,367 Goshen 2,077

Baker games

CM-162, 183, 163 (508)

G-173, 135, 155 (463)

Individual games

CM-Chandler Morsch 179, 194; Adin Lamb 227; Jacob Wellman 203, 227; Corey Potts 151, 172; Joey Marburger 183, 162; Logan Rauh 161. TOTALS 943, 916 (1,859)

G-Paris Schafer 150; Nate Billingsley 140, 135; Dawson Ramey 154, 162; Ethan Brown 174, 168; Mike Hoff 203, 225. TOTALS 821, 793 (1,614)