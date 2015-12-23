Posted on by

SCOL, SBAAC boys, girls basketball standings


Compiled by Mark Huber

BOYS CONFERENCES

South Central Ohio League

Team All SCOL

Wilmington 8-0 6-0

Washington 7-2 5-1

Chillicothe 5-4 5-1

Miami Trace 4-4 3-2

McClain 3-5 2-4

Clinton-Massie 2-5 1-4

Hillsboro 2-6 1-5

East Clinton 2-6 0-6

Tuesday’s Games

Wilmington 57 Covington Catholic 55

Clinton-Massie 67 Hillsboro 49

Saturday’s Game

Washington vs Wheelersburg

——-

Southern Buckeye Conference

National Division

Team All SBCN

Blanchester 6-2 4-1

Bethel-Tate 5-2 3-2

Williamsburg 4-4 3-2

Felicity 4-5 2-3

Clermont NE 2-4 2-3

Georgetown 1-5 1-4

Tuesday’s Games

Blanchester 64 Ripley 50

Fayetteville 53 Williamsburg 48

St Bernard 58 Felicity 56

Wednesday’s Games

Clermont NE at Mariemont

Gamble Montessori at Bethel-Tate

——-

GIRLS CONFERENCES

South Central Ohio League

Team All SCOL

Clinton-Massie 10-1 6-1

Miami Trace 9-2 6-1

McClain 7-2 4-2

Chillicothe 7-4 4-3

Wilmington 5-5 3-4

Washington 4-5 2-4

Hillsboro 1-9 1-4

East Clinton 2-9 0-7

Monday’s Games

East Clinton 41 Adena 33

Chillicothe 71 Hamilton Twp 39

Tuesday’s Games

Wilmington 60 Ross 55

McClain 58 Adena 31

Miami Trace 45 London 30

Washington 53 Huntington 41

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro at McClain

Miami Trace vs Greeneview

——-

Southern Buckeye Conference

National Division

Team All SBCN

Bethel-Tate 7-2 5-0

Blanchester 7-3 4-1

Georgetown 6-3 3-2

Williamsburg 2-4 2-3

Felicity 2-6 1-4

Clermont NE 1-9 0-5

Monday’s Games

Amelia 50 Blanchester 41

Goshen 51 Bethel-Tate 39

Clermont NE 41 Taylor 32

Felicity at Norwood (No score reported)

New Richmond 35 Georgetown 32

Wednesday’s Game

Gamble Montessori at Bethel-Tate

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports.

