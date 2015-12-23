SCOL, SBAAC boys, girls basketball standings

BOYS CONFERENCES
South Central Ohio League
Team All SCOL
Wilmington 8-0 6-0
Washington 7-2 5-1
Chillicothe 5-4 5-1
Miami Trace 4-4 3-2
McClain 3-5 2-4
Clinton-Massie 2-5 1-4
Hillsboro 2-6 1-5
East Clinton 2-6 0-6
Tuesday’s Games
Wilmington 57 Covington Catholic 55
Clinton-Massie 67 Hillsboro 49
Saturday’s Game
Washington vs Wheelersburg
——-
Southern Buckeye Conference
National Division
Team All SBCN
Blanchester 6-2 4-1
Bethel-Tate 5-2 3-2
Williamsburg 4-4 3-2
Felicity 4-5 2-3
Clermont NE 2-4 2-3
Georgetown 1-5 1-4
Tuesday’s Games
Blanchester 64 Ripley 50
Fayetteville 53 Williamsburg 48
St Bernard 58 Felicity 56
Wednesday’s Games
Clermont NE at Mariemont
Gamble Montessori at Bethel-Tate
——-
GIRLS CONFERENCES
South Central Ohio League
Team All SCOL
Clinton-Massie 10-1 6-1
Miami Trace 9-2 6-1
McClain 7-2 4-2
Chillicothe 7-4 4-3
Wilmington 5-5 3-4
Washington 4-5 2-4
Hillsboro 1-9 1-4
East Clinton 2-9 0-7
Monday’s Games
East Clinton 41 Adena 33
Chillicothe 71 Hamilton Twp 39
Tuesday’s Games
Wilmington 60 Ross 55
McClain 58 Adena 31
Miami Trace 45 London 30
Washington 53 Huntington 41
Wednesday’s Games
Hillsboro at McClain
Miami Trace vs Greeneview
——-
Southern Buckeye Conference
National Division
Team All SBCN
Bethel-Tate 7-2 5-0
Blanchester 7-3 4-1
Georgetown 6-3 3-2
Williamsburg 2-4 2-3
Felicity 2-6 1-4
Clermont NE 1-9 0-5
Monday’s Games
Amelia 50 Blanchester 41
Goshen 51 Bethel-Tate 39
Clermont NE 41 Taylor 32
Felicity at Norwood (No score reported)
New Richmond 35 Georgetown 32
Wednesday’s Game
Gamble Montessori at Bethel-Tate
