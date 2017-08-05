Clinton-Massie High School girls golf preview

TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016:
17-5 overall; 2nd place SCOL
HEAD COACH, YRS COACHING:
Tim McGraw, 2nd year
HEAD COACH’S RECORD, YRS COACHING SPORT:
17-5
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Rachel Bishop, middle school coach
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING:
2
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS:
2
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Gabby Woods – 1st team All-SCOL, Taylor Kropp – 2nd team All-SCOL
KEY NEWCOMERS
Taylor Anderson (injured), Pearl Spurlock, Abby Schneider, MacKynzi Vonderhaar
KEY PLAYERS LOST
Angela Miller, graduated, 4 year varsity starter, 2016 1st team All-SCOL; Kelsey Smith, graduated, 4 year varsity starter, 2016 2nd team All-SCOL; Jezreel Forand, graduated, 4 year varsity starter; Emma Filipkowski, not playing, 2 year varsity starter
PREDICTED DIVISION FINISH
Tough to say at this point entering the new league but CNE returns quite a few from last year. We lost four key players from last year’s team that finished second in the SCOL and won a sectional title.
SBAAC TITLES
0
DISTRICT, REGIONAL, STATE TITLES
Sectional title 2017
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
We will be young. Will have 1 senior, 2 sophomores, and 3 freshman. The girls have put in some time this summer and will continue to improve as the year goes on.
SCHEDULE
August
Aug 8 @Majestic Springs vs SBAAC Divisional 8 am; Aug 8 @Harmon GC vs Lebanon 10 am; Aug 10 @Majestic Springs vs Waynesville 8 am; Aug 14 @Snow Hill CC vs SBAAC Divisional 4 pm; Aug 16 @Majestic Springs vs Waynesville 330 pm; Aug 21 @Buttermilk Falls vs SBAAC Divisional 4 pm; Aug 31 @Elks 797 GC vs SBAAC Divisional 4 pm
September
Sept 5 @Elks 797 GC vs Wilmington 4 pm; Sept 6 @Cedar Trace vs SBAAC Divisional 4 pm; Sept 7 @Majestic Springs vs Lebanon 330 pm; Sept 11 @Colonial Pines vs SBAAC Divisional 4 pm; Sept 13 @Elks 797 GC vs SBAAC Tournament Noon; Sept 19 @Hillsboro Elks vs Hillsboro 430 pm; Sept 20 @Washington CC vs Miami Trace 4 pm; Sept 21 @Xenia WGC vs Dayton Carroll 4 pm
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU