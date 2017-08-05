Clinton-Massie High School girls golf preview

TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016:

17-5 overall; 2nd place SCOL

HEAD COACH, YRS COACHING:

Tim McGraw, 2nd year

HEAD COACH’S RECORD, YRS COACHING SPORT:

17-5

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Rachel Bishop, middle school coach

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING:

2

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS:

2

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Gabby Woods – 1st team All-SCOL, Taylor Kropp – 2nd team All-SCOL

KEY NEWCOMERS

Taylor Anderson (injured), Pearl Spurlock, Abby Schneider, MacKynzi Vonderhaar

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Angela Miller, graduated, 4 year varsity starter, 2016 1st team All-SCOL; Kelsey Smith, graduated, 4 year varsity starter, 2016 2nd team All-SCOL; Jezreel Forand, graduated, 4 year varsity starter; Emma Filipkowski, not playing, 2 year varsity starter

PREDICTED DIVISION FINISH

Tough to say at this point entering the new league but CNE returns quite a few from last year. We lost four key players from last year’s team that finished second in the SCOL and won a sectional title.

SBAAC TITLES

0

DISTRICT, REGIONAL, STATE TITLES

Sectional title 2017

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

We will be young. Will have 1 senior, 2 sophomores, and 3 freshman. The girls have put in some time this summer and will continue to improve as the year goes on.

SCHEDULE

August

Aug 8 @Majestic Springs vs SBAAC Divisional 8 am; Aug 8 @Harmon GC vs Lebanon 10 am; Aug 10 @Majestic Springs vs Waynesville 8 am; Aug 14 @Snow Hill CC vs SBAAC Divisional 4 pm; Aug 16 @Majestic Springs vs Waynesville 330 pm; Aug 21 @Buttermilk Falls vs SBAAC Divisional 4 pm; Aug 31 @Elks 797 GC vs SBAAC Divisional 4 pm

September

Sept 5 @Elks 797 GC vs Wilmington 4 pm; Sept 6 @Cedar Trace vs SBAAC Divisional 4 pm; Sept 7 @Majestic Springs vs Lebanon 330 pm; Sept 11 @Colonial Pines vs SBAAC Divisional 4 pm; Sept 13 @Elks 797 GC vs SBAAC Tournament Noon; Sept 19 @Hillsboro Elks vs Hillsboro 430 pm; Sept 20 @Washington CC vs Miami Trace 4 pm; Sept 21 @Xenia WGC vs Dayton Carroll 4 pm

The Clinton-Massie High School girls golf team, from left to right, Abby Schneider, Taylor Kropp, Mackynzi Vonderhaar, Gabby Woods, Taylor Anderson. Team member Pearl Spurlock was not present for the photo. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/08/web1_GLF_cmgirlsteam2.jpg The Clinton-Massie High School girls golf team, from left to right, Abby Schneider, Taylor Kropp, Mackynzi Vonderhaar, Gabby Woods, Taylor Anderson. Team member Pearl Spurlock was not present for the photo. Courtesy Photo

2017 FALL PREVIEW: Clinton-Massie girls golf