Lady Astros claim 4-set win over Lady Mustangs

East Clinton defeated Lynchburg-Clay 25-11, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21 Wednesday night in a non-league volleyball match.

“Great team win,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “When our hitters are swinging, the ball was hitting the floor. We let up a bit in the third but I’m proud of the stamina and effort.”

Logan Peterman had two aces, a kill, 12 assists and two digs. Kenzie Campbell finished with four aces, four kills, an assist and 11 digs. Victoria Jamison had a kill, three blocks and a dig.

Myah Jones contributed five acs, a kill, 12 assists and seven digs. Paige Lilly had two aces, 10 kills and seven digs. Kait Durbin posted two aces, 10 kills, an assist, four blocks and four digs.

Lacey Peterman chipped in with an ace and six digs while Kayla Hall had three kills at the net. Sierra Christian had a kill and two digs. Kaitlyn Talbott had two kills and Emma Malone finished with four digs.