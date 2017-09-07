Versatile Lady ‘Cane takes bite out of Bulldogs

WILMINGTON – In relatively easy fashion, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Batavia 5-0 Thursday in a Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference American Division match on the WHS courts.

WHS head coach Doug Cooper said Wilmington played with Sophie Reed, the regular second singles player who was sidelined for the match.

Sophie Blessing stepped into the varsity lineup for the first time and picked up a win at third singles.

“I’m happy to have such versatile players willing to go out and play and win on any court on any given night,” Cooper said.

The win puts the Lady Hurricane at 6-7 overall and 3-2 in the American Division.

SUMMARY

Sept 7 2017

@Wilmington High School

Singles

* Allie Kees def Sarah Farris 6-0, 6-0

* Brooklyn Nielsen def Erin Turner 6-0, 6-0

* Sophie Blessing def Shelby Gatto 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

* Zane Bekheet, Emma Schroeder def Chani Shelton, Sam Roberts 6-4, 6-0

* Rachel Barker, Kristina Walt def Alizah Amiott, Miranda Holmes, 6-0, 6-2