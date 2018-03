EC JV volleyball calms Hurricane

The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Wilmington 25-10, 25-19 Tuesday night.

For the Lady Astros, Sydney Landrum had three digs and Victoria Jamison had two kills, three blocks and three digs. Logan Peterman had 23 service points, 10 aces, three assists, four digs and a kill. Ashlyn Human had two kills and a dig.

Marah Dunn had a dig. Grace Cooper had a dig and three aces. Emily Tong had a kill. Megan Stewart had an ace and two kills. Taylor Boeckmann had an ace and five digs. Kaitlyn Talbott had two aces and two kills. Rayne Martinez had a dig.