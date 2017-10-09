Blanchester JV football wallops Williamsburg 36-0

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester junior varsity football team defeated Williamsburg 36-0 Saturday at Barbour Memorial Field.

Colt Conover, the BHS quarterback, connected with Brody Rice for a pair of touchdown passes. Conover also had scoring tosses to Andrew Frump and Kyle Hopkins.

Blake Richard led the BHS rushing attack and scored one touchdown on the ground.

Lucas Thacker had a fumble recovery and long return as the BHS defense dominated WHS, coach Brian Damewood said.

Rice also had an interception and lateraled to Kadin Berwanger to completed a 65-yard return. Trevor Chaney and Gage Huston also had fumble recoveries.