BHS senior Mann signs to play at Sinclair

Blanchester High School senior Hannah Mann has signed to play softball in college at Sinclair Community College. In the photo, from left to right, front row, seated, Steve Beachler, head coach at Sinclair Community College; Robert Mann, Hannah’s father; Hannah Mann; back row, standing, Steve Wilson, head coach Outcast 18u Black fast-pitch team; and Jamey Grogg, head coach BHS softball.

Blanchester High School senior Hannah Mann has signed to play softball in college at Sinclair Community College. In the photo, from left to right, front row, seated, Steve Beachler, head coach at Sinclair Community College; Robert Mann, Hannah’s father; Hannah Mann; back row, standing, Steve Wilson, head coach Outcast 18u Black fast-pitch team; and Jamey Grogg, head coach BHS softball. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_BHS_mannsigns.jpg Blanchester High School senior Hannah Mann has signed to play softball in college at Sinclair Community College. In the photo, from left to right, front row, seated, Steve Beachler, head coach at Sinclair Community College; Robert Mann, Hannah’s father; Hannah Mann; back row, standing, Steve Wilson, head coach Outcast 18u Black fast-pitch team; and Jamey Grogg, head coach BHS softball. Courtesy Photo