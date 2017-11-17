WC women cage Fighting Squirrels 91-62

The Wilmington College women’s basketball team defeated Mary Baldwin University 91-62 in the opening round Friday of the 2017 Damon’s/Hampton Inn Tip-Off Tournament at Fred Raizk Arena.

The season-opening win puts the WC women in the tournament’s championship game 3 p.m. Saturday against either Wittenberg or Spalding.

Wilmington had three starters in double figures. McKayla Binkley, the Lynchburg-Clay product, had 15 in her first collegiate game. She made 7 of 8 shots.

Mackenzie Campbell had 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Emily Harman had 10 points. Savannah Hooper did not score but she dished out five assists.

But the bench provided plenty of ammunition in the blowout win.

Maddie SNider had 12 points and six rebounds. Julia Kopp had eight points and six rebounds.

Rakeema Willis led Mary Baldwin with 23 points. She drained six three-pointers.

The Quakers led 18-8 midway through the opening period then went on a 9-2 run to close the quarter and lead 27-10 after one.

Wilmington continued its strong play in the second quarter, scoring 23 of the first 29 points to grab a 50-16 lead. Wilmington led 54-24 at halftime.

Mary Baldwin won the second half, 38-37, but by then the outcome was not in question.

Wilmington hit on 33 of 75 shots and 21 of 27 free throws.

WC held a 49-23 rebounding advantage. The Quakers had 16 assists but committed 21 turnovers. MBU had 14 turnovers and just four assists.

