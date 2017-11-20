Massie, John Glenn put 5-game win streaks on the line Friday

Like Clinton-Massie, New Concord John Glenn lost in Week 8 of the 2017 regular season.

The Muskies, like the Falcons, haven’t lost since.

Something has to give on Friday when the two teams meet in the Division IV state semifinals at Hilliard Darby High School. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

John Glenn is 11-2. Clinton-Massie is 12-1.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 73 Grill and the Clinton-Massie school office. At 73 Grill, tickets will be available for purchase until noon Friday. At CMHS, tickets are on sale until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pre-sale tickets are $9 each with Clinton-Massie getting a percentage of the money from pre-sale tickets. Tickets are $10 at the gate Friday and the school will not receive any money from those ticket sales.

John Glenn was defeated by Tri-Valley 20-13 in Week 8. Tri-Valley went on to win the Muskingum Valley League championship and are in the Division III state semifinals against Akron St. Vincent St. Mary on Friday.

John Glenn also lost to Philo, 28-17, during the regular season but avenged that defeat by knocking off the Electrics 38-7 in last week’s Region 15 title game.

“Totally contrasting styles,” Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley said of his Falcons and the Little Muskies. “They haven’t really played a running team in all 13 of their games. They haven’t played a team that takes a snap under center.”

In addition to Tri-Valley and Philo, the first- and second-place teams in the MVL, John Glenn played Division IV playoff qualifier Meadowbrook to open the season. The Muskies were third in the MVL regular season standings.

John Glenn has been to the playoffs nine times but not since 2013. The Little Muskies were 2-8 in 2015, the first season for current head coach Matt Edwards.

Though the playoff record is just 7-8 in the nine seasons, John Glenn has advanced to the state semifinals three times, according to the OHSAA playoff notebook. This is Clinton-Massie’s fourth state semifinal appearance.

Clinton-Massie’s Sam Brothers brings down Wyoming’s Pierson Rogers during Friday night’s game at Lakota West High School. The Falcons won the game 28-7. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_FB13_brotherstackleEC-1.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Sam Brothers brings down Wyoming’s Pierson Rogers during Friday night’s game at Lakota West High School. The Falcons won the game 28-7. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

Massie, John Glenn put 5-game win streaks on the line in state semifinals