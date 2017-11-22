Barr nets 1,000th career point at SSCC

Southern Ste Community College sophomore Natasha Barr scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career in the Lady Patriots 81-69 win over Hocking College on Nov. 17. Barr’s milestone point came with 7:34 to play in the first quarter. She becomes the eighth player and just the third female to score 1,000 points for Southern State Community College, coach Matt Wells said. Barr finished the game with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Southern Ste Community College sophomore Natasha Barr scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career in the Lady Patriots 81-69 win over Hocking College on Nov. 17. Barr’s milestone point came with 7:34 to play in the first quarter. She becomes the eighth player and just the third female to score 1,000 points for Southern State Community College, coach Matt Wells said. Barr finished the game with 26 points and 10 rebounds. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_SSCC_natashabarr.jpg Southern Ste Community College sophomore Natasha Barr scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career in the Lady Patriots 81-69 win over Hocking College on Nov. 17. Barr’s milestone point came with 7:34 to play in the first quarter. She becomes the eighth player and just the third female to score 1,000 points for Southern State Community College, coach Matt Wells said. Barr finished the game with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Courtesy Photo