2017-18 Winter Preview: Wilmington HS girls basketball

RECORD IN 2016-17
19-6 in SCOL
HEAD COACH
Zach Williams, 2nd year as head coach
COACH’S RECORD
19-6
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Varsity Assistant – Dustin James, JV – Luca Terrigno, 8th Grade – Dennis Nance, 7th Grade – Ken Lydy
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
5
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
7
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Faith Sanderson, Leah Frisco, Mya Jackson, Jasmine Jamiel, Katlyn Jamiel, Suzannah Johns
KEY NEWCOMERS
Sami McCord, Heather Fryman, Bailey Zerby
KEY PLAYERS LOST
Emily Edingfield
RIGHT NOW I LIKE
I like the way we are starting to push each other in practice and the way we are starting to bond as a group
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE
On doing the little things more consistently, and playing to our level all the time
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Goshen because they won the league last year in our Divisioin
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
Looking forward to coaching this group of fine young ladies and competing in this new league.
SCHEDULE
November
26-vs Eastern Brown 10 am @Lakota West Journey To The Tourney; 30-@Clinton-Massie 730 pm
December
7-vs Western Brown 730 pm @WHS; 11-@Wayne 7 pm; 14-@New Richmond 730 pm; 16-@Winton Woods 1 pm; 20-vs Williamsburg 730 pm @WHS; 28-@Kings Holiday Tournament; 29-@Kings Holiday Tournament
January
4-@Goshen 730 pm; 6-vs Chillicothe 230 pm @WHS; 8-vs East Clinton 730 pm @WHS; 11-vs Batavia @WHS 730 pm; 16-vs Dayton Carroll @WHS 715 pm; 18-vs Clinton-Massie @WHS 730 pm; 22-vs Talawanda @WHS 7 pm; 25-@Western Brown 730 pm; 29-vs New Richmond @WHS 730 pm
February
1-vs Goshen @WHS 730 pm; 8-@Batavia 730 pm; 10-SBAAC Crossover Tournament
ROSTER
Varsity
4-Jasmine Jamiel
5-Mya Jackson
15-Suzannah Johns
20-Sami McCord
21-Tiara Harris
22-Faith Sanderson
23-Katlyn Jamiel
24-Heather Fryman
33-Bailey Zerby
44-Leah Frisco
Reserve team
11/12-Emily Self
25-Emily Butcher
24-Annell Prochonow
35-Chay Johns
34-Kaitlyn Partin
32-Maura Drake
13-Olivia Hisco
23-Kaylie Taylor