2017-18 Winter Preview: Wilmington HS girls basketball

​RECORD IN 2016-17

19-6 in SCOL

HEAD COACH

Zach Williams, 2nd year as head coach

COACH’S RECORD

19-6

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Varsity Assistant – Dustin James, JV – Luca Terrigno, 8th Grade – Dennis Nance, 7th Grade – Ken Lydy

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

5

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

7

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Faith Sanderson, Leah Frisco, Mya Jackson, Jasmine Jamiel, Katlyn Jamiel, Suzannah Johns

KEY NEWCOMERS

Sami McCord, Heather Fryman, Bailey Zerby

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Emily Edingfield

RIGHT NOW I LIKE

I like the way we are starting to push each other in practice and the way we are starting to bond as a group

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE

On doing the little things more consistently, and playing to our level all the time

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Goshen because they won the league last year in our Divisioin

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

Looking forward to coaching this group of fine young ladies and competing in this new league.

SCHEDULE

November

26-vs Eastern Brown 10 am @Lakota West Journey To The Tourney; 30-@Clinton-Massie 730 pm

December

7-vs Western Brown 730 pm @WHS; 11-@Wayne 7 pm; 14-@New Richmond 730 pm; 16-@Winton Woods 1 pm; 20-vs Williamsburg 730 pm @WHS; 28-@Kings Holiday Tournament; 29-@Kings Holiday Tournament

January

4-@Goshen 730 pm; 6-vs Chillicothe 230 pm @WHS; 8-vs East Clinton 730 pm @WHS; 11-vs Batavia @WHS 730 pm; 16-vs Dayton Carroll @WHS 715 pm; 18-vs Clinton-Massie @WHS 730 pm; 22-vs Talawanda @WHS 7 pm; 25-@Western Brown 730 pm; 29-vs New Richmond @WHS 730 pm

February

1-vs Goshen @WHS 730 pm; 8-@Batavia 730 pm; 10-SBAAC Crossover Tournament

ROSTER​

Varsity

4-Jasmine Jamiel

5-Mya Jackson

15-Suzannah Johns

20-Sami McCord

21-Tiara Harris

22-Faith Sanderson

23-Katlyn Jamiel

24-Heather Fryman

33-Bailey Zerby

44-Leah Frisco

Reserve team

11/12-Emily Self

25-Emily Butcher

24-Annell Prochonow

35-Chay Johns

34-Kaitlyn Partin

32-Maura Drake

13-Olivia Hisco

23-Kaylie Taylor