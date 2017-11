Clinton-Massie defeated John Glenn 28-21 Friday night in an OHSAA Div. IV state semifinal game at Hilliard Darby High School.

The Falcons (13-1) will play in the Div. IV state championship game 3 p.m. Dec. 2 against unbeaten Steubenville (14-0).

Clinton-Massie won state football championships in 2012 and 2013.

Steubenville won its last state football title in 2006.