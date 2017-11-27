Uetrecht 1st team All-Ohio, Poynter 3rd team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division IV and V football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by a statewide media panel.

The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, most of whom were voters for the former Associated Press All-Ohio teams. The Associated Press no longer coordinates postseason honors for high school sports.

On Sunday, the Division VI and VII All-Ohio teams were announced. The Division II and III teams will be announced Tuesday. The Division I All-Ohio team and the Ohio Mr. Football Award will be announced Wednesday.

More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: http://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA

2017 Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division IV and V All-Ohio football teams, as selected by a statewide media panel:

DIVISION IV OPSWA ALL-OHIO FOOTBALL 2017

Coach of the Year: Bob Skidmore, Germantown Valley View

First Team Offense

Offensive player of the year: Mark Waid, Girard

Quarterbacks: Brennan Armstrong, Shelby, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Kolston Brewster, Perry, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Clayton Howell, Waverly, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Mark Waid, Girard, 6-3, 215, Jr.

Backs: KJ Price, London, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Caden Hostetler, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 5-9, 145, Jr.; Pierson Rogers, Wyoming, 5-11, 210, Jr.; Collin Genslinger, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, 190, Sr.

Receivers: Dakota McPeak, Bellevue, 6-3, 172, Jr.; Carter Brooks, Shelby 6-3, 218, Sr.; Jacob Allen, Perry, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Michael Belcik, Girard, 6-1, 170, Sr.

Linemen: Jacob Jones, London, 6-3, 305, Sr.; Jarrod Hufford, Newark Licking Valley, 6-7, 290, Jr.; Kyle Jornigan, Youngstown Mooney, 6-5, 310, Jr.; Bryce Cooper, Perry, 6-0, 235, Jr.; Garrett Lauth, St. Marys Memorial, 6-2, 315, Sr.; Adam Valenti, Germantown Valley View, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Punter: Miller Kronk, London, 6-1, 200, Sr.

First Team Defense

Defensive players of the year: Jake Reed, Perry and Logan Hannah, Germantown Valley View

Linemen: Nolan Larison, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Colin Woodside, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-6, 270, Sr.; Nick Mason, Perry, 6-3, 240, Sr.; Quentin Moore, Steubenville, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Reed Aller, St. Marys Memorial, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Stone Day, Germantown Valley View, 5-9, 220, Sr.

Linebackers; Lukas Mosora, Hubbard, 5-8, 195, Jr.; Logan Hannah, Germantown Valley View, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Trey Uetrecht, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Jacob Bailey, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, 225, Sr.; Jeremy Geye, Rocky River Lutheran West, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Jack McCrory, Springfield Shawnee, 6-2, 220, Sr.

Backs: Jake Reed, Perry, 6-3, 165, Jr.; Brady Hill, Shelby, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Kievaughn Sanks, Aiken, 5-8, 165, Jr.; Antonio Page, Youngstown Mooney, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Cameron Rogers, Perry, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Bryce McMurray, Bellevue, 511, 175, Sr.

Kicker: Adam Nemeth, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, 165, Jr.

Second Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Justin Heacock, New Concord John Glenn, 5-11, 150, Sr.; Jake Lewis, Newark Licking Valley, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Davis Black, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-4, 185, Jr.

Backs; Brady Kolb, St. Clairsville, 5-11, 225, Jr.; Jamie Dye, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Devon Brooks, Shelby, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Jaylen Anderson, Perry, 6-0, 198, Fr.

Receivers; Fisher Jones, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-11, 163, Sr.; Kyle Linhart, Beloit West Branch, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Easton Black, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-2, 160, Sr.; Mick Lawrence, Chagrin Falls, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Tyler Horvath, Perry, 6-0, 215, Sr.

Linemen; Marlon Lawrence, Steubenville, 6-2, 290, Sr.; Chase Carpenter, Marengo Highland, 6-3, 190, Jr.; Dylan Fantin, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Nick McConnaughey, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Connor Lewis, Chagrin Falls, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Hayden Vent, Shelby, 6-1, 275, Sr.

Punter: Mitch Davidson, Salem, 6-4, 185, Sr.

Second Team Defense

Linemen: Tyler Bath, Vermilion, 5-11, 230,Sr.; Jack DelGarbino, Girard, 6-2, 265, Jr.; Javier Vasquez, Marengo Highland, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Lane Deal, Duncan Falls Philo, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Hayden Makad, Perry, 6-5, 245, Sr.; Trevor Rodriguez, Wauseon, 6-0, 223, Sr.; Landon Peterson, Oberlin Firelands, 5-11, 220, Sr.

Linebackers: Owen Albers, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Zach Love, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 5-9, 160, So. ; Trevor Boyd, Vermilion, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Jamil Bannister, Girard, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Brady Blattner, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-9, 190, Jr.; Pablo Garcia, Pepper Pike Orange, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Backs; Mike Diaz, Poland, 5-10, 150, Sr.; Jake Lowe, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Seth Hurd, Vermilion, 6-1, 170, Jr.; Demarco Bradley Jr., Cincinnati Taft, 5-6, 160, Jr.; Isaac Gill, Duncan Falls Philo, 6-2, 185, Sr.

Kicker: Cameron Shirkey, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-10, 135, So.

Third Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Ethyn “Otto” Kuhns, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, 195, So.; Zach Rogers, Cortland Lakeview, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Javon Davis, Steubenville, 5-9, 175, sr.

Backs: Tre Tucker, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Sean Perry, St. Marys Memorial, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Christian Poynter, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Michael Williams, Conneaut, 5-9, 160, Jr.; Drew Engle, Lorain Clearview, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Jacob Bernard, Steubenville, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Receivers: Trent Valentine, Cambridge, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Jonah Pfeil, Vermilion, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Athlete: Nick Denny, Oberlin Firelands, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Linemen: Jimmy Stefanski, Struthers, 6-3, 285, Sr.; Garrett Dostall, Cambridge, 6-1, 260, Sr.; J.D. McCardle, Lorain Clearview, 6-4, 285, Sr.; John Applebee, Conneaut, 6-2, 285, Jr.; Alijah Demitras, Steubenville, 6-2, 245, Sr.; Drew Davies, Poland, 6-3, 290, Sr.

Punter: Owen Rozanc, Sheffield Brookside, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Third Team Defense

Linemern: Cameron Bryce, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Connor Calabrette, Struthers, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Alec Catsoules, Poland, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Vinnie Gentile, Youngstown Mooney, 6-2, 240, Sr.; Thomas Myers, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-6, 220, Jr.; James Smith, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-4, 230, Jr.; Jalen Thornton, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-3, 250, Jr.

Linebackers: John Agresta, Steubenville, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Jackson Harris, St. Marys Memorial, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Tate Tobin, Sparta Highland, 6-0, 210, Jr.; Shawn Conover, Kenton, 6-2, 195, Sr.

Backs: Drew Rittenhouse, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Jordan Reed, Lorain Clearview, 6-1, 165, Jr.; Jimi Basiletti, Uhrichsville Claymont, 5-9, 142, Sr.; DeJuan Caldwell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Luke Fennell, Canal Fulton Northwest, Sr.; Joey Feketa, Pepper Pike Orange, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Bryan Blacka, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 6-2, 170, Sr.

Kicker: Sergio Listo, Wyoming, 5-11, 195, sr.

Honorable Mention

Tyler Long, Cincinnati Hughes, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Bobby Carran, Pepper Pike Orange, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Nasiim McKay, Springfield Kenton Ridge, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Brian Erbe, Dayton Oakwood, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Evan Prater, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-5, 180, So.; Brendan Talarczyk, Dayton Oakwood, 6-1, 165, Sr.; Dezion Coleman, Cincinnati Hughes, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Joey Scaffidi, Sparta Highland, 6-5, 250, Jr.; Corey Kiner, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 5-9, 195, fr.; Hasan Black, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-2, 220, Jr.; PJ Varnadoe, Germantown Valley View, 6-1, 170, sr.; Grant Ward, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, 5-11, 160, sr.; Tim Williams-Scroggins, Cincinnati Aiken, 6-2, 175, sr.; Derrian Anderson, Cincinnati Taft, 6-4, 260, sr.; Eli Cupp, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-5, 190, jr.; Tommy Peaco, Dayton Northridge, 6-0, 265, sr.; Spencer Voss, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-6, 280, jr.; Trent Wilson, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, 280, sr.; Joe Durham, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, 6-3, 225, sr.; Mick Oakes, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-3, 230, sr.; Cam O’Gara, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-2, 220, so.; Austin Clark, Germantown Valley View, 5-8, 175, sr.; Dashawn Lawrence, Cincinnati Taft, 5-10, 185, sr.; Luke Richardson, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-11, 175, sr.; Aaron Tolliver, Eaton, 5-11, 185, sr.; Will Harshberger, Germantown Valley View, 6-0, 175, sr.; Jacob Kelly, Van Wert, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Brock Beier, Bellevue, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Cam Sauber, Wauseon, 5-8, 211, Sr.; Austin Parrigan, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-3, 260, Sr.; Everett Bueter, Wauseon, 6-2, 171, Sr.; Gabe Vandever, St. Marys Memorial, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Austin Giesige, St. Marys Memorial, 6-0, 220, sr.; Tim Paradiso, Port Clinton, 6-2, 170, Sr.; Daniel Spencer, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Dylan Unverferth, Napoleon, 5-8, 190, Sr.; Uriah Schwemley, Shelby, 6-3, 206, Jr.; Dawson Rupp, Wauseon, 6-3, 181, Sr.; Preston Eisnaugle, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 6-1, 190, sr.; Brayden Neff, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-0, 180, sr.; Michael Blevins, River Valley, 5-9, 175, sr.; Connor McLaughlin, Newark Licking Valley, 6-0, 180, jr.; Mack Marston, Utica, 6-2, 215, jr.; Dalton Potts, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5-8, 175, sr.; Tristan Warthman, Lakewood, 6-2, 190, sr.; Nick Wing, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, 245, sr.; Gunnar Carpenter, Newark Licking Valley, 5-8, 145, sr.; Will Riffle, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-3, 190, jr.; Garrett Meyers, Utica, 5-7, 155, jr.; Drew Myers, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5-10, 195, sr.; Amon Smith, Linden, 5-10, 190, sr. Bricker Thiel, London, 5-10, 210; Frankie Williams, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-8, 170, sr.; Max Cooper, River Valley, 6-0, 215, sr.; Chase Ackerman, Salem, 6-5, 216, sr.; Drew Munno, Cortland Lakeview, 5-11, 195, sr.; Jimmy Stefanski, Struthers, 6-3, 285, sr.; Haeden Gump, Girard, 6-5, 250, So.; De’ontae Williams, Canton South, 6-4, 245, jr.; Russell Kendall, Streetsboro, 5-8, 185, sr.; Tyreq Moorer, Hubbard, 5-11, 205, sr.; Max Brace, Streetsboro, 5-9, 150, so.; Andre McCoy, Young. Mooney, 5-11, 210, sr.; Luke Fulton, Young. Mooney, 6-3, 210, jr.; Tony Crish, Cortland Lakeview, 6-0, 210, jr.; Willie Mitchell, Struthers, 6-3, 225, jr.; Jared Perez, Canton South, 6-1, 205, sr.; Cole Bailey, Ravenna Southeast, 5-10, 165, sr.; Nick Adams, Struthers, 6-1, 185, sr.; Evan Adair, Cortland Lakeview, 5-7, 175, sr.; Cade Williams, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-1, 185, jr.; Tyler West, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-10, 170, jr.; Timmy Ferguson, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-10, 160, so.; Shane Bonner, New Concord John Glenn, 5-11, 185, sr.; Xavier Grant, Uhrichsville Claymont, 5-10, 185, sr.; Joseph Clifford, New Concord John Glenn, 6-0, 160, jr.; Blake Wilfong, New Concord John Glenn, 6-4, 250, sr.; Javon Lyons, St. Clairsville, 6-2, 280, so.; Ty Robison, Duncan Falls Philo, 6-1, 240, sr.; Quess Parrish, Uhrichsville Claymont, 5-9, 285, sr.; Geno Drake, St. Clairsville, 5-9, 200, sr.; Koby Plum, East Liverpool, 6-3, 215, so.; Nick Meinert, New Concord John Glenn, 5-11, 170, sr.; Koby Berger, Cambridge, 6-0, 210, sr.; Zach Love, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 5-9, 160, so; Kyle Storer, St. Clairsville, 6-0, 180, jr.; Ronnie Bowers, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-10, 215, sr.; Tanner Myers, Gnadnhutten Indian Valley, 6-1, 170, jr.; Alex Valentine, Cambridge, 6-0, 170, sr.; Boston Black, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-10, 135, so.; Brady Emerson, New Concord John Glenn, 5-9, 155, so.; Eli Downs, McArthur Vinton County, 5-9, 140, So.; Seth Risner, Circleville, 6-3, 175, Sr.; Hunter Nichols, McArthur Vinton County, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Easton Wolf, Waverly, 6-3, 165, Jr.; Zach Bartrum, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-1, 175, Jr.; Derrick Wade, Washington Court House, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Evan Justice, Circleville, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Nick Adkins, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-4, 210, Sr.; Eli Karst, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Zach Shinn, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Dillon Steward, Washington Court House, 5-11, 160, Jr.; Zach Gibson, Williamsport Westfall, 5-10, 173, Jr.; Naylan Yates, McArthur Vinton County, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Gabe Fisher, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Justin McClelland, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Dalton Poole, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Drew Kritzwiser, Waverly, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Kieran Place, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Seth Russell, New Lexington, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Jared Porter, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-6, 155, Sr.; Cobe Marquez, Waverly, 5-10, 155, Jr.; Lane Cullums, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Jacob Campbell, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-0, 195, Jr.; Christian Vance, New Lexington, 5-11, 170, So.

DIVISION V OPSWA ALL-OHIO FOOTBALL 2017

Coach of the Year: Jeff Essig, Bethel-Tate

First Team Offense

Offensive players of the year: Tanner Holden, Wheelersburg and Ethan Wright, Akron Manchester

Quarterbacks: Lance Lambert, West Jefferson, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Trent Salyers, Wheelersburg, 6-1, 175, Jr.; Seth Becker, Bethel-Tate, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Backs: Ethan Wright, Akron Manchester, 6-0, 170, So.; Sam Stoll, Milan Edison, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Bailey Wallen, Brookville, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Braden Lucas, Belmont Union Local, 5-9, 165, Sr. ; Noah Edwards, Genoa, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Receivers: Tanner Holden, Wheelersburg, 6-6, 180, Jr.; Brady Patterson, Milan Edison, 5-10, 150, Sr.; Will Varner, Tontogany Otsego, 6-0, 189, Sr.; Mason Mollohan, Mount Gilead, 6-5, 210, Jr.

Linemen: Dominic Perry, Columbiana Crestview, 6-2, 285, Jr.; Chase Tipsword, Marion Pleasant, 6-4, 250, Sr.; Gunnar Doran, West Jefferson, 6-4, 320, Sr.; Anthony Baum, Columbus Ready, 5-9, 242, Sr.; Jeremy Cooper, Wheelersburg, 5-8, 205, Sr.; Logan Collins, Milan Edison, 6-0, 230, Sr.

Punter: Anthony Padovano, Richwood North Union, 6-1, 160, Jr.

First Team Defense

Defensive player of the Year: Kurtis Rutschilling, Versailles

Linemen: Jakeb Guilkey, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Alex Enders, Marion Pleasant, 6-2, 210, Jr.; Antonio Salinas, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Nic Parsley, Wheelersburg, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Josh Pearson, Columbus Academy, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Kory Pytlartz, Marion Pleasant, 6-7, 200, Sr.; Zach Hazlett, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-2, 195, Sr.

Linebackers: Matt Chase, Marion Pleasant, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Xander Carmichael, Wheelersburg, 6-2, 220, Sr; Dalton Hoover, Martins Ferry, 5-11, 223, Sr.; Clayton Takacs, Orwell Grand Valley, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Tyler Schmeltz, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-10, 182, Sr.; Peyton Remish, Canfield South Range, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Kurtis Rutschilling, Versailles, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Trace Sechrest, Bellaire, 6-0, 195, So.

Backs: Wyatt Bensman, Anna, 6-3, 180, Sr.; Josiah Bradfield, Genoa Area, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Caleb Vanhook, West Jefferson, 5-11, 165, Sr.

Kicker: Sam Massick, Columbus Academy, 5-9, 150, So.

Second Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Aniello Buzzacco, Canfield South Range, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Kolton Alexander, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Mitchell Downs, Tontongany Otsego, 5-10, 195 Jr.

Backs: DJ Chambers, Carlisle, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Eduardo Hernandez, Orwell Grand Valley, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Garrett Hurd, Portsmouth West, 5-7, 155, Jr.; Bryce Barasch, Johnstown-Monroe, 5-8, 160, Jr.; Cameron Svarda, Middletown Madison, 5-8, 180, Jr.; Keedrick Cunningham, Proctorville Fairland, 6-1, 195, Sr.

Receivers: Zach Wright, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Collin Coburn, Lewistown Indian Lake, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Zach Evans, Elyria Catholic, 6-3, 205, Sr.

Linemen: Hunter Grim, Jamestown Jamestown Greeneview, 5-11, 230, Sr.; Hunter Bodkin, Martins Ferry, 5-8, 235, Sr.; Cody Ray, Belmont Union Local, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Tyler Leroux, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-5, 280, Sr.; Addison Clark, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-1, 291, Sr.; Jared Szinte, Wickliffe, 6-3, 285, Sr.

Punter: Brad Dieterich, Wickliffe, 5-11, 160, Jr.

Second Team Defense

Linemen: Cole Pelgen, Middletown Madison, 6-2, 245, Jr.; Jack Kosar, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-1, 200, Jr.; Jerone Evans, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Seth Schwab, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Garrett Piper, Navarre Fairless, 6-3, 235, Sr.

Linebackers: Charlie Cowart, Mariemont, 6-3, 225, Jr.; Kaden Davis, Johnstown-Monroe, 6-0, 205, Jr.; Connor Dixon, Lewistown Indian Lake, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Nick Reichek, Orwell Grand Valley, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Luke Lovely, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Christian Kahle, Liberty Center, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Nick Shephard, Navarre Fairless, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Dalton Limes, Tontogany Otsego, 5-8, 202, Sr.; Bayley Clutters, Oak Hill, 5-7, 170, Jr.; Jacob Campbell, Sullivan Black River, 6-0, 195, Sr.

Backs: Jarett Slusser, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-4, 185, Sr; Zac Shields, West Milton Milton-Union, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Marquael Parks, Orrville, 5-8, 155, Fr.

Kicker: Drew Cassidy, Portsmouth West, 5-10, 155, Sr.

Third Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Delanoe Harris, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Gabe Peterson, Archbold, 6-2, 185, Sr.

Backs: Seth Fosson, Ironton, 6-1, 225, So.; Austin Browning, Chesapeake, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Isaac Pettway, Wickliffe, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Nick Fenton, Wickliffe, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Herman Moultrie, Columbus Academy, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Jaden Rayford, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-2, 192, So.

Receivers: Donovan Warfield, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Mathia Combs, Canfield South Range, 5-9, 145, Sr.; Nathan Dean, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Athlete: Leighton Banjoff, Elyria Catholic, 6-0, 180, Jr.

Linemen: Brenden Dalton, Casstown Miami East, 5-11, 228, Sr.; Robert Copeland, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-4, 250, Sr.; Caleb Bolen, Middletown Madison, 6-3, 255, Jr.; Abe Wildermuth, Anna, 6-4, 285, Sr.; Cole Mefford, Lewistown Indian Lake, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Ryan Wichmann, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-5, 280, Sr.

Punter: JoJo France, Akron Manchester, 6-0, 140, Sr.

Third Team Defense

Linemen: Griffin Davies, Elyria Catholic, 6-2, 210, Jr.; Joey DiGiacomo, Canton Central Catholic, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Evan Hiestand, Versailles, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Andre Rodriguez, Elyria Catholic, 5-8, 200, Sr.; Andy Combs, Reading, 5-10, 255, Sr.; Jakeb Guilkey, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Dylan O’Quinn, Millbury Lake, 6-5, 6-5, 260, Sr.

Linebackers: Nate Taylor, Wickliffe, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Andrew Bench, Genoa, 6-5, 215, Jr.; Ethan Duncan, Ironton, 5-10, 205, Jr.; Vincent Villella, Casstown Miami East, 5-8, 166, Jr.

Backs: C.J. Charleston, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-11, 155, Jr.; Ben Conner, Beachwood, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Justin Brown, Casstown Miami East, 5-11, 164, Sr.; Jake Moore, Carlisle, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Cody Staggs, Portsmouth West, 6-2, 184, Sr.; Garrett Carrico, Ironton, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Josiah Bradfield, Genoa, 6-1, 175, Sr.

Kicker: Keith Claxon, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Mason Ramsay, Bellaire, 6-2, 188, Sr.; Brandyn Spoon, Orwell Grand Valley, 5-7, 150, Sr.; Colin Boehm, Portsmouth, 6-4, 295, Jr.; Caleb Deaver, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 320, Sr.; Matt Saling, Columbus Academy, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Ryan Bevington, Madison Plains, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Patrick Blubaugh, Marion Pleasant, 5-8, 170, So.; Jack Foley, Columbus Ready, 5-5, 135, Sr.; Carson Smith, Richwood North Union, 6-2, 165, So.; Cole Peardon, Baltimore Liberty Union, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Xavier Stallard, Fredericktown, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Cole Howard, West Jefferson, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Mason Soviak, Richwood North Union, 6-4, 250, Sr.; Caleb Writesel, Johnstown-Monroe, 6-4, 240, Sr.; Sam Massick, Columbus Academy, 5-9, 150, So.; Logan Thompson, Marion Pleasant, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Will Cox, Johnstown Northridge, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Dorrian Moultrie, Columbus Academy, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Simon Romine, Heath, 5-11, 164, Sr.; Ethan Higgins, West Jefferson, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Dane Hogue, Heath, 6-0, 175, Fr.; Brent McClure, Baltimore Liberty Union, 6-2, 190, Sr.; John Schiano, Columbus Academy, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Joe Seifert, Worthington Christian, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Colton Clark, Richwood North Union, 6-0, 285, Jr.; Jake Lusk, Johnstown-Monroe, 6-3, 190, Fr.; Charles Omameh, Columbus Ready, 6-1, 270, Sr.; Mark Opperman, Baltimore Liberty Union, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Danny Vanatsky, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Mason Bernhardt, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-5, 215, Sr.; Cooper Dunn, Bethel-Tate, 5-8, 155, Sr.; Mancini Jackson, Reading, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Xavier Johnson, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Brenden Dalton, Casstown Miami East, 5-11, 228, Jr.; Jon Brakeall, Jamestown Greeneview, 5-8, 140, Jr.; Bradley Lewis, Bethel-Tate, 5-9, 210, Sr.; James Peters, Blanchester, 5-10, 215, So.; Nathan Reichert, Lewistown Indian Lake, 6-4, 225, So.; Michael Warden, Summit Country Day, 6-3, 275, Sr.; Owen Holtke, Bethel-Tate, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Griffin Mangan, Jamestown Greeneview, 5-10. 170, Sr.; Jack McDowell, Summit Country Day, 6-0, 220, So.; Alex Bernard, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 5-11, 180, Jr.; Richie Knowlton, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Hunter Lacer, Oak Harbor, 6-2, 265, Sr.; Kaleb Kuhlman, Genoa Area, 6-5, 280, Sr.; Lukas Reiner, Swanton, 6-2, 235, Sr.; James Hill, Milan Edison, 6-4, 160, Sr.; Sam Witt, Genoa Area, 5-10, 180, So.; Marcus Easterwood, Tontogany Otsego, 5-8, 215, Sr.; Christian Kahle, Liberty Center, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Clay Noblit, Van Buren, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Xavier Williams, Swanton, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Alex Ross, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Nic Rodriguez, Archbold, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Gage Pachlhofer, Swanton, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Josh McCauley, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-10, 168, Sr.; Jack Decker, Elyria Catholic, 6-3, 257, Jr.; Patrick Sheridan, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-2, 270, Sr.; Dawann Gray Jr., Beachwood, 5-8, 180, So.; Nick Reichek, Orwell Grand Valley, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Logan Newell, Orwell Grand Valley, 5-9, 175, Jr.; Jack Krebs, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, 155, So.; Charlie Henegar, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-11, 160, Jr.; Cole Haswell, Sullivan Black River, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Sam Auble, Orrville, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Gavin Schlabach, Wooster Triway, 6-0, 270, Sr.; Jared Alberts, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Zayne Veon, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, 185, Sr.; Chase Woods, Massillon Tuslaw, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Sam Mills, Canton Central Catholic, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Tyler Stephens, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 6-4, 200, Jr.; Anthony Czap, Canfield South Range, 5-10, 200, So.; Jackson Neer, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Dacoda Hensel, Doylestown Chippewa, 6-2, 245, Sr.; Hunter Foster, Akron Manchester, 5-8, 175, soph.; Riley McCleary, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Griffin Howell, Warren Champion, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Ryan Brown, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Cole Hissong, Wooster Triway, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Parker Smith, West Salem Northwestern, 5-9, 195, Sr.; Cole Lowery, Wheelersburg, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Ty Wilcoxon, Proctorville Fairland, 6-2, 205, Jr.; Breydan Tilley, Minford, 6-0, 150, Sr.; Chase Grooms, Piketon, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Caleb Eplion, South Point, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Brevin Webb, Chesapeake, 6-2, 270, Sr.; Bruce South, McDermott Northwest, 5-11, 260, Sr.; Hunter Fleming, Oak Hill, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Zak Adkins, Ironton Rock Hill, 5-10, 165, So.; Talyn Parker, Portsmouth, 5-10, 185, So.; Zach Fisher, Oak Hill, 5-9, 185, Sr.; Travis Jayjohn, Wellston, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Joel Lambiotte, Proctorville Fairland, 6-2, 170, Jr.; Isaac Kelly, Portsmouth, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Dalton Nida, 6-3, 180, Sr.; Drew Cassidy, Portsmouth West, 5-10, 155, Sr.; Cameron Blair, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-0 170, Fr.; Seth Johnson, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-7, 195, Sr.; Seth Cade, Richmond Edison, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Ben Howell, Belmont Union Local, 5-7, 150, Sr.; Bryce Kelly, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-6, 210, Jr.; Gabe Rejonis, Bellaire, 5-10, 176, Sr.; Cory Bennett, Martins Ferry, 5-8, 174, Sr.; John Evin, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-1, 210, So.; Ben Mikulik, Coshocton, 6-5, 210, Sr.; DeAndre Pugh, Martins Ferry, 6-4, 300, Jr.; Lucas Donley, Belmont Union Local, 6-3, 250, Sr.; Joseph Zagales, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-9, 171, Sr.; Demetrius Dokes, Martins Ferry, 5-10, 211, Sr.; Zack Greene, Belmont Union Local, 6-0, 170, Sr.; River Pappas, Richmond Edison 5-8, 175, Jr.; Matt Burnett, Zanesville West Muskingum, 6-0, 175 Sr.; Cameron Woods, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Ian Schwab, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Noah Love, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-9, 170, So.; Drake Dobson, Martins Ferry, 5-11, 182, Jr.; Ethan Love, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-0, 160, Jr.; Bryce McAfoose, Richmond Edison, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Dante Tucci, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-2, 170, Jr.

