East Clinton alumni basketball games Dec. 30

Project TRUST will be hosting East Clinton’s alumni basketball games Dec. 30 at the ECHS gym.

There will be a fun game and a competitive game, both contested regardless of gender.

Fun game registration cost will be $10. Fun games will not have a roster limit and players will be asked to make substitutions at set intervals during the games. Depending on number of players registered, there could be more than one fun game.

Registration for competitive games will be $25. There will be a roster maximum of 8 to 10 players per team. Teams will be responsible for making their own substitutions and managing their own playing time.

All games will be co-ed and consist of two halves with a running clock. Time will be stopped during timeouts.

Money must be paid before the games are played. Players are asked to take both a red shirt and a black shirt to the event.

Register by emailing steven.sodini@eastclinton.org or going to tinyurl.com/ecalumnibasketball.

Admission to the games will be free, however there will be a donation box placed at the entry door.

