WHS lineman 3rd team All-Ohio


Wilmington’s Conner Barton was named Div. III third team All-Ohio Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The 6-3, 275-pound senior linemen helped the Hurricane offense total more than 4,000 yards this season, despite losing its top three players in the middle of the season.


News Journal File Photos

