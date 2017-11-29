Massie bowlers lose close one to Xenia

BEAVERCREEK – The Clinton-Massie boys bowling team lost a close contest Tuesday to Xenia at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

The Falcons had 2,554 while the Buccaneers finished with 2,594. Springfield had a 2,253.

On the girls side, Clinton-Massie (1,400) had just four bowlers and was defeated by Springfield (2,127) and Xenia (2,380).

“When you’re down a bowler, it’s very hard to come back because every pin counts,” CM coach Shonda Marburger said. “Even down a bowler, the girls bowled well.”

Jennifer Callewaert had the high game and series for CMHS with games of 154 and 160.

Ashley Murphy had 118 and 138; Ashley Gross had 122 and 123; and Emily Rager bowled games of 159 and 135.

Baker games were 107, 83 and 101.

For the boys, Corey Potts and Joey Marburger both finished over 400. Potts had 188 and 221 while Marburger bowled 223 and 182.

CM had baker games of 180, 278 (season high) and 185.

“It was exciting to see their determination as that (278) baker game progressed,” Marburger said.

Adin Lamb had a personal best game in varsity action with 201. He also had a 172 game. Chandler Morsch bowled 148 and 188 and Jacob Wellman had 208 and 180.

In the junior varsity boys match, Massie had 1,479 while Xenia won with 1,540 and Springfield was third with 830.

Hunter Broderick had 313 (173, 140); Luke Campbell bowled 309 (174, 135) and Logan Rauh had 303 (158, 145). Mitchell Lennon had a 252 (132, 120) series.

Baker games were 165 and 137.