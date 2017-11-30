2017-18 Winter Preview: East Clinton wrestling

RECORD IN 2016-17

4-11 last year

HEAD COACH, YRS COACHING

Doug Stehlin, 9th as varsity head coach at East Clinton

COACHES IN PROGRAM-

Varsity – Mark Scovanner and Gary Riddle

Jr High – Andrew Ramsay and Mike Fritz

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

5 returners – Austin Brock, John Cline, Brayden Esposito, Matt Horn, DJ Perry

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Brock placed 2nd at SCOL and 4th at sectional.

John Cline placed 3rd at sectional

Esposito placed 3rd at SCOL and 5th at sectional.

Perry placed 5th at sectional.

KEY NEWCOMERS

Tobie Brewer, Josh Cline, Wyatt Riddle, Nathan Vest, Todd Wedding. Riddle was the state runner-up at 106 pounds for DIII last year while wrestling with Legacy Christian

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Thomas Wright – SCOL champion and 4th at sectional

Noah Morgan – 3rd at sectional

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

The intensity in the room

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Working on our technique and strength and conditioning.

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Bethel Tate always has a solid program for the National Division.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

We have a small team again. We are going to struggle in duals but hopefully we will see several guys finishing high at tournaments and reaching goals in post season.

SCHEDULE

DECEMBER

9-@North College Hill 10 am; 15-vs Madison-Plains 1230 pm @East Clinton in-school dual; 20-@Clermont Northeastern 1 pm @CNE in-school dual; 21-Clinton County Duals 5 pm @EC; 29/30-@West Jefferson Invitational 9 am

JANUARY

5-@Madeira Invitational 515 pm; 6-@Madeira Invitational 10 am; 13-East Clinton Duals 11 am @EC; 17-vs McClain, New Richmond 6 pm @EC; 24-State Duals TBA; 27-@Milford Invitational TBA; 31-State Duals TBA

FEBRUARY

7-vs Williamsburg, Hillsboro 6 pm @EC; 10-@Batavia Invitational 10 am; 17-SBAAC Championship @Blanchester TBA; 23/24-Sectional Tournament @Blanchester TBA

MARCH

2/3-District Tournament @Troy Hobart Arena TBA; 8-10 State Tournament @Ohio State