2017-18 Winter Preview: East Clinton wrestling

RECORD IN 2016-17
4-11 last year
HEAD COACH, YRS COACHING
Doug Stehlin, 9th as varsity head coach at East Clinton
COACHES IN PROGRAM-
Varsity – Mark Scovanner and Gary Riddle
Jr High – Andrew Ramsay and Mike Fritz
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
5 returners – Austin Brock, John Cline, Brayden Esposito, Matt Horn, DJ Perry
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Brock placed 2nd at SCOL and 4th at sectional.
John Cline placed 3rd at sectional
Esposito placed 3rd at SCOL and 5th at sectional.
Perry placed 5th at sectional.
KEY NEWCOMERS
Tobie Brewer, Josh Cline, Wyatt Riddle, Nathan Vest, Todd Wedding. Riddle was the state runner-up at 106 pounds for DIII last year while wrestling with Legacy Christian
KEY PLAYERS LOST
Thomas Wright – SCOL champion and 4th at sectional
Noah Morgan – 3rd at sectional
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
The intensity in the room
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
Working on our technique and strength and conditioning.
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Bethel Tate always has a solid program for the National Division.
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
We have a small team again. We are going to struggle in duals but hopefully we will see several guys finishing high at tournaments and reaching goals in post season.
SCHEDULE
DECEMBER
9-@North College Hill 10 am; 15-vs Madison-Plains 1230 pm @East Clinton in-school dual; 20-@Clermont Northeastern 1 pm @CNE in-school dual; 21-Clinton County Duals 5 pm @EC; 29/30-@West Jefferson Invitational 9 am
JANUARY
5-@Madeira Invitational 515 pm; 6-@Madeira Invitational 10 am; 13-East Clinton Duals 11 am @EC; 17-vs McClain, New Richmond 6 pm @EC; 24-State Duals TBA; 27-@Milford Invitational TBA; 31-State Duals TBA
FEBRUARY
7-vs Williamsburg, Hillsboro 6 pm @EC; 10-@Batavia Invitational 10 am; 17-SBAAC Championship @Blanchester TBA; 23/24-Sectional Tournament @Blanchester TBA
MARCH
2/3-District Tournament @Troy Hobart Arena TBA; 8-10 State Tournament @Ohio State