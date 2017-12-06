Blue Lions hold off Hurricane in wrestling opener 39-33

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – The Wilmington High School wrestling team opened its season Tuesday with a 39-33 loss to Washington Senior at the Blue Lion gym.

“We’re pretty young this year, a lot of freshmen in the lineup,” Wilmington fifth-year head coach Kelly Tolliver said.

Tolliver noted the performances of returning wrestlers Isaac Allen and Conner Barton.

“Conner just dominated,” Tolliver said of Barton’s pin in 2:17 at heavyweight. “He’s only a second-year wrestler but we liked what we saw from him.”

Allen was a winner in 3:33 at 160 pounds.

“We’re going to see a lot of good things from him this year,” Tolliver said.

The WHS coach also said Canon Ford, who did not wrestle last season, got off to a good start, despite dropping his 170-pound match 7-3.

“He took a year off and performed better than we thought,” said Tolliver. “He did really well.”

As a team, Tolliver said he liked the conditioning of his squad.

“Even though we didn’t pull the match out, our kids had lungs in the third period,” he said. “They were well-conditioned. Win or lose, they didn’t run out of gas in the third period.”

SUMMARY

December 5, 2017

@Washington Senior

Washington 39 Wilmington 33

106: Wilmington forfeits

113: Cameron Smart dec Collin George 6-1

120: Donovan Butler was pinned by Levi Clay 3:42

126: Sam Eastes won by forfeit

132: Domonic Davidson pinned Zyon Wilson 0:51

138: Mason Snyder won by forfeit

145: Trent Holliday was dec by William Baughn 19-14

152: Dalton Garrison was pinned by Zane Nelson 5:13

160: Isaac Allen pinned Samuel Willis 3:33

170: Canon Ford was dec by Chris Conger 7-3

182: Wilmington forfeits

195: Truestin Barnes was pinned by Jameson McCane 2:34

220: Thomas Womble was dec by Wes Frazier 10-9

285: Conner Barton pinned Adrian Butterbaugh 2:17