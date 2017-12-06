WC women drop battle of OAC unbeatens 65-44

WILMINGTON – In a battle of Ohio Athletic Conference unbeatens, Ohio Northern picked up a key road win over Wilmington 65-44 Wednesday night at Fred Raizk Arena.
The loss leaves the Quakers at 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the OAC. Ohio Northern is now 6-1 overall and 2-0 in conference action.
After a 16-16 first quarter tie, Wilmington fell apart in the second and third quarters.
Emily Harman had six of Wilmington’s 16 points in the opening period.
But the Quakers made just 1 of 8 from the field in the seconds quarter and turned the ball over seven times.
The result was a 16-5 quarter won by visitors and WC trailed 32-21 at the half.
Wilmington shot slightly better in the third (5 of 14) but was outscored 18-12 and went to the final period down 50-33.
Harman had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wilmington while Mackenzie Campbell finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
WC was just 16 of 54 from the field and 2 of 17 beyond the arc.