WC women drop battle of OAC unbeatens 65-44

WILMINGTON – In a battle of Ohio Athletic Conference unbeatens, Ohio Northern picked up a key road win over Wilmington 65-44 Wednesday night at Fred Raizk Arena.

The loss leaves the Quakers at 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the OAC. Ohio Northern is now 6-1 overall and 2-0 in conference action.

After a 16-16 first quarter tie, Wilmington fell apart in the second and third quarters.

Emily Harman had six of Wilmington’s 16 points in the opening period.

But the Quakers made just 1 of 8 from the field in the seconds quarter and turned the ball over seven times.

The result was a 16-5 quarter won by visitors and WC trailed 32-21 at the half.

Wilmington shot slightly better in the third (5 of 14) but was outscored 18-12 and went to the final period down 50-33.

Harman had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wilmington while Mackenzie Campbell finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

WC was just 16 of 54 from the field and 2 of 17 beyond the arc.