CM boys 8th at WHS Swimvitational

BEAVERCREEK – The Clinton-Massie boys swim team finished eighth Saturday at Swimvitational at the Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center.

In the meet hosted by Waynesville High School, the Falcons boys had 23 points. Waynesville won the meet with 85 points.

On the girls side, the Lady Falcons were 12th with one point. Fairfield had 84 points to top the field.

Alyssa Carter earned the lone point for the CMHS girls, placing eighth in the 50-yard backstroke in 41.71 seconds.

Clinton-Massie placed in four events in the boys meet.

Luke Ruther, a sophomore, was second in the 50 breaststroke in 35.31 seconds. He finished just behind Dominic Neighbor of Lancaster Fisher Catholic (35.15) and just ahead of Matt Neeley of Middletown (35.55).

Noah Brausch was seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:37.45.

The boys 200-yard free relay was fifth in 2:02.85 and the 200 medley relay quartet was seventh in 2:27.54.