Lady Hurricane bounce Bulldogs in SBAAC bowling

The Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Batavia 1,687 to 1,336 Monday night in SBAAC American Division bowling action at Royal Z Lanes.

Katie Hottinger of WHS led all bowlers with a 328 series, games of 177 and 151.

Nicole Gallion had 125 and 145 games while Melanie Taylor finished with 126 and 116 games.

Single games for the Lady Hurricane were by Katy Allen 101, Megan Brooks 111, Sydney Shumaker 162 and Ariel Comberger 99.

Baker games for WHS were 135, 99 and 140.

For Batavia, Sammie Painter had 104 and 122 games to lead the way.