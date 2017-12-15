Lady Astros cruise to easy 60-31 victory

LEES CREEK – A strong defensive effort led the East Clinton girls basketball team to a 60-31 win Thursday over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play.

The Lady Astros were led in steals by Lacy Peterman and Kaitlyn Durbin, who had four each.

“We played a great game defensively,” EC coach Jeff Craycraft said. “We executed to the game plan. Our team defense was probably our best offense. Deflections led to many steals.”

Peterman finished with 15 points while Sierra Christian came off the bench to score 10 points.

“Our bench was very productive,” Craycraft said.

East Clinton bolted out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter then put the G-Men to rest with a 22-4 advantage in the second period. The Lady Astros led 41-11 at halftime.

It was more of the same in the third period, East Clinton outpointing Georgetown 14-7. The Lady G-Men took the final quarter as Craycraft emptied his bench.

“We were unselfish with the ball and that led to better shots,” the EC coach said.

The win puts East Clinton at 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the National Division. Georgetown is 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

SUMMARY

December 14 2017

@East Clinton High School

G 07.04.07.13…..31

E 19.22.14.05…..60

(60) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Peterman 6-2-1-15 Campbell 3-0-2-8 Lilly 3-0-0-6 Talbott 1-0-0-2 McCarren 0-0-0-0 Durbin 3-1-0-7 Davis 3-0-0-6 Christian 5-0-0-10 Beener 1-0-2-4 Hall 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 26-3-5-60

FIELD GOALS: G 12-41; EC 26-61 (Peterman 6-10 Christian 5-7 Davis 3-5)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: G 3-13; EC 3-11 (Peterman 2-4 Durbin 1-1)

FREE THROWS: G 4-8; EC 5-9 (Christian 2-2)

REBOUNDS: G-26; EC-40 (Peterman 5 Campbell 5 McCarren 5 Davis 5 Talbott 4 Lilly 3 Christian 3 Beener 3 Hall 3 Durbin 2)

ASSISTS: EC-11 (McCarren 3 Durbin 3 Peterman 2 Campbell 2)

STEALS: EC-12 (Peterman 4 Durbin 4)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-6 (Davis 2)

TURNOVERS: EC-9

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-7.jpg