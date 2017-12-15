JV Wildcats 4-0 following 60-39 win over CNE

OWENSVILLE – With three players in double figures, the Blanchester reserve boys basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 60-39 Friday night in SBAAC National Division action.

Blanchester (4-0 on the year) was led by Tanner Creager who scored 18 points, 10 of those coming in the first half.

Hunter Bare had 11 of his 15 points in the first half. Cole Feirl scored 11 points.

Blanchester led 15-12 after one quarter but then pushed the difference to 36-20 at halftime. The Wildcats outscored the Rockets 15-10 in the third period.

Brent Hopkins had five points for Blanchester and Braden Roy scored four. Carter Abbot had three points and Chantz Dalton and Kaleb Goodin had two points each for coach Luke Roy’s Wildcats.