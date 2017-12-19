One-point third dooms BHS girls in 45-37 loss

BLANCHESTER – A one-point third quarter proved to be the downfall of the Blanchester girls basketball team Monday in a 45-37 loss in non-league action at the BHS gym.

The loss puts Blanchester at 3-4 on the year. Western Brown improves to 4-3.

With Asia Baldwin scoring nine and Elecia Patton added eight, the Ladycats held a 26-18 lead at halftime.

But Blanchester was outscored 14-1 in the third and were never able to get back in the game.

“We can’t have stretches where we lose composure on offense,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “We have to be patient and trust our movement on offense and look for the good shot. Too many times we try to force something that isn’t there when there is another easier option.”

Pyle said foul trouble also plagued the BHS girls with Patton and Olivia Gundler both being whistled for three fouls in the first half.

“We have to play a little more tentatively on defense to avoid fouling,” he said. “Unfortunately when we do that, we don’t get as many turnovers defensively and don’t get the easy transition buckets we rely on.”

Baldwin finished with 12 points and Patton tallied 10. Regan Ostermeier had six points and team-best 12 rebounds. Gundler finished with six blocked shots.

Cana Kleemeyer had 13 points for Western Brown, who won the game despite making just 9 of 23 free throws.

SUMMARY

December 18 2017

@Blanchester High School

Western Brown 45 Blanchester 37

WB 10.08.14.13…..45

BL 18.08.01.10…..37

(45) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wallace 0-0-0-0 Kleemeyer 4-1-4-13 Whisman 4-1-0-9 Pinkerton 2-0-0-4 Jones 0-0-1-1 Young 3-0-0-6 Sams 3-0-3-9 Fischer 1-0-1-3. TOTALS 17-2-9/23-45

(37) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 3-0-6-12 Scott 0-0-1-1 Gundler 0-0-0-0 Patton 4-1-1-10 Shank 1-0-0-2 Roy 1-0-0-2 Kingsland 0-0-2-2 Watters 0-0-2-2 Ostermeier 1-0-4-6. TOTALS 10-1-16/27-37