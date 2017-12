LEES CREEK — The East Clinton girls reserve basketball team defeated Adena, 13-9, Wednesday night at East Clinton High School.

The game was shortened to two quarters due to a shortage in players for Adena.

Katrina Bowman led EC with four points. Gracie Evanshine and Miranda Beener each had three points. Alexis Rolfe scored two points while Kaitlyn Talbott had one point.