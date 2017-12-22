WHS boys, girls have no trouble with Sycamore

The Wilmington High School boys and girls bowling teams had no trouble Thursday with Sycamore.

The WHS girls were 1835 to 1175 winners. Katie Hottinger led the Lady Hurricane with games of 190 and 178.

The WHS boys came out on top 2441 to 2337. Tristan Reiley led WHS with games of 203 and 218 while Zach Zeckser had 202 and 201.

December 21 2017

Wilmington boys results

Wilmington 2441 Sycamore 2337

Baker games

WHS-134, 107, 148, 192 (581)

SHS-169, 213, 164, 161 (707)

Individual games

WHS-Tristan Reiley 203, 218; Elijah Martini 169, 148; Zach Davis 207, 168; Grant Pickard 164, 180; Zach Zeckser 202, 201. TOTALS 945, 915 (1860)

SHS-Austin 122; Tanner 152, 156; Paul 232, 156; Kyle 162, 168; Preston 161, 141; Trystan 170. TOTALS 829, 791 (1620)

Wilmington girls results

Wilmington 1835 Sycamore 1175

Baker games

WHS-120, 133, 98, 137 (488)

SHS-66, 70,49, 74 (259)

Indivdual Games

WHS-Megan Brooks 108, 132; Nicole Gallion 107, 112; Ariel Comburger 137, 97; Melanie Taylor 142, 144; Katie Hottinger 190, 178; Gabby Burger 109, 95; Annie Newberry 127, 121

SHS-Bowler 1 202, 236; Bowler 2 121, 103; Bowler 3 136, 118. TOTALS 459, 457 (916)