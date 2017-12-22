BHS boys fall short against talented DC squad

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Playing one of the most talented opponents they’ll see all season, the Blanchester Wildcats played well but fell short to Dayton Christian 58-46 in the consolation game of the Clinton-Massie holiday tournament.

Blanchester (2-5) fell behind by 12 late in the first half. Brayden Sipple and Jordan Stroud engineered an 8-0 BHS run to pull within four at the intermission.

Again, the Warriors would push the lead to 10 in the third, only to have Blanchester cut it back down to six on several occasions. Sipple had all 10 Wildcat points in the third.

In the first three quarters, the Warriors made 9 of 19 from three-point range, including two in the final minute. Matt Welker and Ryan Fair traded threes with Blanchester’s Sipple. The Warriors led 45-36 after three.

Dayton Christian (5-2) finally put the Wildcats away by driving inside and getting easy scores after an early barrage of three-point shots.

In the fourth, Welker took over. After making four threes in the first three quarters, he started pushing the ball to the basket. He nailed floaters after driving hard to the basket. He led all scorers with 26 points. He also had nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Sipple tried to keep pace. He knocked down 8 of 15 from the floor, including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. He led the Wildcats (2-5) with 24 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Stroud added nine points and five rebounds.

SUMMARY

Dec. 22, 2017

@ Clinton-Massie Middle School

Dayton Christian 58, Blanchester 46

B…10.16.10.10…46

DC…14.16.15.13…58

(46) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Nevan Coyle 0-0-2-2, Brayden Sipple 8-4-4-24, Jacksson Waialae 3-1-0-7, Jordan Stroud 4-1-0-9, Jacob Fischer 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 17-6-6-46.

(58) DAYTON CHRISTIAN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Anton Webb 3-0-1-7, Shawn Van Noy 3-0-0-6, Ryan Fair 3-2-0-8, Matt Welker 11-4-0-26, Seth Griswold 2-2-0-6, Sam DiMario 0-0-2-2, Luke Swanger 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 23-9-3-58.

FIELD GOALS: B 17/50 (Sipple 8/15); DC 23/51 (Welker 11/18)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: B 6/19 (Sipple 4/9); DC 9/22 (Welker 4/8)

FREE THROWS: B 6/8 (Sipple 4/6, Coyle 2/2); DC 3/8

REBOUNDS: B 33 (Sipple 9, Stroud 5, Bandow 3, Mitchell 3); DC 32 (Webb 13, Welker 6, Van Noy 5)

ASSISTS: B 11 (Mitchell 3, Coyle 2, Stroud 2); DC 13 (Welker 5)

STEALS: B 6; DC 9 (Welker 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: B 0; DC 4 (Van Noy 3)

TURNOVERS: B 16; DC 12

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton