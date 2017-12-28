East Clinton JV boys top Adena by 10

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton Astros boys Junior Varsity Basketball team took a 56-46 win over the Adena Warriors Friday Night at the EC gym in a non-conference matchup.

Branson Smith led the Astros with 17 points, which included four three-point field goals He had one in each quarter.

Gunner Neanover had 11 points and Dylan Peterman scored seven. Zach Mitchell followed with six points while Matt Mitchell chipped in with three. Aiden Henson and Seth Garrison scored three points each.

East Clinton was just 3 for 11 from the free throw line.

Adena led in the first quarter but after outscoring the Warriors 22-7 in the second, the Astros controlled the rest of the game.

Brandon Smith led the Warriors with 16 points. Lucas Foglesong scored nine and Tyrese Pettiford contributed eight.