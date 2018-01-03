WHS boys bowlers buck Broncos at Royal Z

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School boys bowling team had a solid night in a 2,250 to 2,100 win over Western Brown Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane had individual high games by Grant Pickard (231) and Tristan Reiley (227).

The baker games for Wilmington were 206, 168 and 221.

Austin Grammer had 211 game for Western Brown.

SUMMARY

January 3 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2250 Western Brown 2100

Baker Games

WHS-206, 168, 221 (595)

WB-166, 180, 172 (518)

Individuals

WHS-Tristan Reiley 227, 161; Zach Davis 162; Grant Pickard 231, 167; Zach Zeckser 127, 145; Elijah Martini 128; Brayden Rhoads 137, 170. TOTALS 850, 805

WB-Austin Grammer 178, 211; Caleb Fite 158, 172; Christian Iaroli 152; Noah Hiler 156, 138; Wesley O’Hara 121; Brandon Huddleston 137; Gage Strunk 159. TOTALS 765, 817