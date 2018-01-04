Big fourth lifts Massie girls to 48-41 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – A fourth quarter rally lifted Clinton-Massie to a 48-41 win over Batavia in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action at the Lebanon Road gym.

The win puts the Lady Falcons at 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the American Division. Batavia is now 2-9, 0-4.

“We didn’t play our best but found a way to win,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “Got some girls back and had contributions from everyone on the team.”

Johanna Theetge had 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots for CMHS.

McKenna Crawford had eight points, four rebounds and three steals.

“McKenna knocked down some big shots for us,” McGraw said.

The Lady Falcons led 15-13 at halftime but then fell behind in the third quarter, 34-29.

In the final period, however, Massie held a 19-7 advantage with a solid defensive effort.

SUMMARY

December 4 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Clinton-Massie 48 Batavia 41

BA 05.08.21.07…..41

CM 05.10.14.19…..48

(48) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McK Crawford 4-0-0-8 Theetge 3-1-6-13 Cottrell 1-0-2-4 Smith 0-0-0-0 Conley 2-0-1-5 Ireland 0-0-1-1 Avery 2-0-2-6 Doss 3-1-2-9 Chowning 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 15-2-16-48

FIELD GOALS: CM (15-40) McKenna Crawford 4-6 Doss 3-7 Avery 2-3; BA (17-49)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (2-5) Theetge 1-1, Doss 1-3; BA (3-11)

FREE THROWS: CM (16-27) Theetge 6-10; BA (4-7)

REBOUNDS: CM-23 (Theetge 6 Doss 5 McK Crawford 4 Avery 3 Ireland 2); B-13

ASSISTS: CM-11 (Theetge 5 Avery 4)

STEALS: CM-8 (McK Crawford 3); B-13

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-3 (Theetge 2); B-2

TURNOVERS: CM-25; B-20