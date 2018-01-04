Unbeaten ‘Burg blasts Blanchester 67-32

The Blanchester girls basketball team fell to unbeaten Williamsburg 67-32 Thursday night in SBAAC National Division action.

The Ladycats are now 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the National Division. Williamsburg goes to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the division.

BHS trailed 15-10 after one quarter. WHS had a 25-0 run and outscored BHS 46-2 in one stretch.

“I thought our girls played the best half of defense they have played all season long,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “Asia Baldwin held Jessica Chase to two first half points and I thought we did a nice job in making Williamsburg force some shots. We really hurt ourselves by not contesting shots against Peyton Fisher who really made us pay hitting seven three pointers on the night for 21 points. If we contest the looks she got and she doesn’t hit two wide open threes in the first quarter we are up 10-9 after the first.”

Pyle said Blanchester’s struggles on the offensive end hurt the defensive effort.

“If we play that way defensively the rest of the (season), we will win our share of games down the stretch,” Pyle said. “It’s difficult to continue to work hard when you aren’t being rewarded with points on the other end.”

SUMMARY

January 4 2018

@Blanchester High School

Williamsburg 67 Blanchester 32

W 15.14.25.13…..67

B 10.10.06.16…..32

(67) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hart 1-0-0-2 Vining 0-0-0-0 Laurin 0-0-0-0 McManus 3-1-1-8 J. Chase 3-0-1-7 Durham 0-0-0-0 Peyton Fisher 7-7-0-21 Paige Fisher 3-0-0-6 Brown 0-0-0-0 Engel 1-0-0-2 A. Chase 8-1-4-21. TOTALS 26-9-6-67

(32) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 1-1-0-3 Wilson 0-0-0-0 Gundler 1-1-0-3 Roy 0-0-0-0 Patton 6-4-0-16 Shank 0-0-0-0 Kingsland 0-0-0-0 Rose 0-0-0-0 Watters 1-0-0-2 Ostermeier 3-0-2-8. TOTALS 12-6-2-32