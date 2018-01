MIDDLETOWN – The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team finished 22nd in the Holiday Tournament at Eastern Lanes.

The Lady Falcons had a 2,314 team total. Troy won the tournament and had 4,304.

Emily Rager was the highest scoring Lady Falcon bowler with 506 (192, 157, 157). She was 42nd overall.

Ashley Gross was 78th with 403 (171, 110, 122) and Jennifer Callewaert was 79th with 399 (126, 136, 137). Ashley Murphy was 86th with 355 (111, 116, 128).