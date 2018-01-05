Hurricane defense overwhelms Lions 48-25

NEW RICHMOND – With a dominating defensive performance, the Wilmington High School boys basketball team overcame a scoreless fourth quarter and defeated New Richmond 48-25 Friday night in SBAAC American Division action.

The Hurricane is now 2-0 in the conference and 6-4 overall. The Lions drop to 3-5, 1-1.

“We really played well defensively and holding them to one field goal in the second half was outstanding. I have been saying throughout the year that to be a good team, we must be better defensively, and play disciplined,” said WHS head coach Mike Noszka. “Tonight, we took a big step in the right direction.”

Jeffery Mansfield led all scorers with 18 points, 11 of which came in the second quarter. Layne Griffith had 15 points.

Wilmington jumped out to a 16-4 first quarter lead and extended the advantage to 37-16 at halftime.

The Hurricane put the game away in the third period by outscoring the Lions 11-0. Despite a 23-point win, WHS was outscored 9-0 in the final quarter.

Matt Smith, who scored the game winning three-pointer against Springboro Wednesday night, was plagued by foul trouble. He was saddled with three first half fouls. Smith scored a pair of buckets in limited playing time. Coming off the bench, Cameron Coomer added seven points for the ‘Cane, including a three-pointer.

“As a whole, our top eight, the rotation we normally send out there, played very well,” Noszka said. “We told them at halftime that even though we had a big lead, the game was far from being over. Our intensity in that third quarter was great, and it showed with us holding them (New Richmond) scoreless.”

New Richmond, who struggled from the field, also struggled from the free throw line. The Lions converted just 50 percent from the free throw line, 15 of 30. Top scorer for the Lions was Jonathan Lang, with 11 points.

SUMMARY

December 5 2018

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington 48 New Richmond

W 16.21.11.00…..48

N 04.12.00.09…..25

(48) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Morris 0-0-0-0 Coomer 3-1-0-7 Sweeney 0-0-0-0 Custis 0-0-0-0 Gauche 0-0-0-0 Griffith 7-0-1-15 Jacobyansky 2-0-0-4 Smith 2-0-0-4 Butcher 0-0-0-0 Cherisca 0-0-0-0 Mansfield 7-0-4-18. TOTALS 21-1-5-48

(25) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lanham 0-0-0-0 Lang 3-0-5-11 Williamson 0-0-1-1 Delisle 1-0-2-4 Smith 0-0-0-0 Laub 0-0-0-0 Horgan 0-0-0-0 Heskamp 0-0-0-0 Ernst 0-0-2-2 Ackerman 1-0-5-7 Lytle 0-0-0-0 Lansaw 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 5-0-15-25

Layne Griffith had 15 points for Wilmington in Friday night's 48-25 win over New Richmond.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

