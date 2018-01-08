Posted on by

Jackets take advantage of FT stripe in win over WC


Contributed Report

WILMINGTON – Baldwin Wallace University converted 29-of-32 free throw attempts to defeat the Wilmington College men’s basketball team 87-69 in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) contest held at Hermann Court Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets got on top 10-6 early, but a jumper from Nathan Scott followed by a three-pointer off the hands of Christian Jones gave the Fightin’ Quakers an 11-10 lead at the 15:20 mark of the first half.

Wilmington’s offense went cold, however, as a Will Patrick jumper and two free throws proved to be the hosts only scoring over the next six minutes.

With BW leading 26-16, G. Shea Mercer and Jordan Jones scored on consecutive possessions to pull the hosts within six. The Yellow Jackets scored the next five points to grow their lead to double-digits, but triples from Scott and Patrick kept the Quakers within striking distance.

Wilmington trailed 41-31 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 10-4 run capped by a three-pointer from Patrick and a layup from Kevin Lewis. Three minutes later, a Jordan Jones layup got the Quakers within three (51-48) with 13:31 to play in regulation.

The 9-0 run from the Yellow Jackets that followed put BW ahead by a dozen, and Wilmington could get no closer than seven points, 66-59 at the 7:35 mark, the rest of the game.

BW shot 27-of-50 (54.0 percent) for the game as well as over 90 percent from the free throw line. Wilmington connected on 25-of-64 (39.1 percent) field goal attempts including shooting 35.7 percent (10-of-28) from beyond the three-point arc.

Cam Kuhn led all scorers with 28 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. Jake Fetherolf added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

Patrick provided the Quakers with a spark off the bench, finishing with a career-high 21 points to go along with six steals in 28 minutes.

“Will [Patrick] had it cookin’ this afternoon,” WC men’s coach K.C. Hunt said. “He was aggressive and got a lot of great looks.”

Scott added 16 points and five rebounds while Christian Jones had 13 points.

Wilmington (4-8, 0-6 OAC) travels to Muskingum University on Wednesday.

