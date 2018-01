Wilmington holds off Mount Notre Dame at Royal Z

WILMINGTON – Katie Hottinger’s 381 series led Wilmington to a win Tuesday over Mount Notre Dame in non-league bowling action at Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane finished with 2,080 while MND had 1,970.

Hottinger had games of 190 and 191 while Sydney Shumaker had 329, games of 162 and 167.

Melanie Taylor had a single game best of 180,

SUMMARY

December 9 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2080 Mount Notre Dame 1970

Baker games

WIL-137, 102, 199, 157 (515)

MND-133, 137, 127, 146 (543)

Individual games

WIL-Ariel Comberger 112; Nicole Gallion 158, 130; Melanie Taylor 140, 180; Sydney Shumaker 162, 167; Katie Hottinger 190, 191; Megan Brooks 135. TOTALS 762, 803

MND-Emily English 163, 148; Jordan Hallan 169, 126; Katelyn Marin 114; Megan Von Lemden 138; Ginny Edwards 118, 155; Miranda Kopcher 170; Amanda Benz 126. TOTALS 702, 725