WC men close strong in 91-87 win

Will Patrick came off the bench and scored 26 points to lead Wilmington to a 91-87 win over Muskingum in Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball action Wednesday night.

Patrick made 10 of 14 field goals attempts, 5 of 7 in each half.

The Quakers were 17 of 22 from the free throw line in the second half.

Wilmington led by eight (63-55) with 13:37 to play in the second half but then trailed by 13 (81-68) with 6:33 to play.

Payton Smith started the WC game-closing rally with a pair of free throws. That sparked an 11-0 run by the Quakers to make it 81-79. Wilmington ultimately scored 20 of 21 points to take an 88-82 lead when Jordan Jones made two free throws with 38 seconds to play.

SUMMARY

December 10 2018

@Muskingum University

Wilmington 91 Muskingum 87

W 45.46…..91

M 41.46…..87

(91) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) C. Jones 2-1-1-6 Iles 3-0-0-6 J. Jones 3-1-3-10 Russell 3-1-6-13 Scott 4-4-6-18 Patrick 10-5-1-26 Lewis 2-0-1-5 Smith 0-0-2-2 Mercer 0-0-0-0 Myers 2-1-0-5. TOTALS 29-13-20-91

(87) MUSKINGUM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dempsey 9-2-5-25 Douglas 2-0-4-8 Peart 5-0-8-18 Paige 2-2-3-9 Keyes 3-0-1-7 Bardall 3-2-0-8 Peoples 2-2-0-6 Gehlken 0-0-0-0 Miller 0-0-0-0 Geller 2-0-2-6 Cork 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 28-8-23-87

FIELD GOALS: M (28-56) Dempsey 9-17; W (29-66) Patrick 10-14 Iles 3-4 J. Jones 3-6

3 PT FIELD GOALS: M (8-20); W (13-31) Patrick 5-8 Scott 4-9

FREE THROWS: M (23-34) Peart 8-14; W (20-27) Scott 6-7 Russell 6-8

REBOUNDS: M-38 (Peart 7); W-39 (Russell 8 Scott 5 Lewis 4 Myers 4 Patrick 3)

ASSISTS: M-12 (Dempsey 5); W-16 (C. Jones 5 Iles 5)

STEALS: M-6; W-8 (J. Jones 2 Scott 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: M-4; W-1

TURNOVERS: M-13; W-14

